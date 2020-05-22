Code :
<input type="radio" value="foo" name="obtrusive-radio">
document.addEventListener('click', function (event) {
if (event.target.name === 'obtrusive-radio') {
alert(event.target.value)
}
})
How to declare value inside the script?
Code :
<input type="radio" value="foo" name="obtrusive-radio">
document.addEventListener('click', function (event) {
if (event.target.name === 'obtrusive-radio') {
alert(event.target.value)
}
})
How to declare value inside the script?
The script retrieves the value from the input field.
What are you wanting to achieve?
Yes, i am using magento in checkout page customer should select courier service as their wish, if customer select radio button i need to show popup message.
my courier selection code like :
<span class="no-display"><input name="shipping_method" type="radio" value="<?php echo $_rate->getCode() ?>" id="s_method_<?php echo $_rate->getCode() ?>" checked="checked" /></span>
<?php else: ?>
<input name="shipping_method" type="radio" value="<?php echo $_rate->getCode() ?>" id="s_method_<?php echo $_rate->getCode() ?> "<?php if($_rate->getCode()===$this->getAddressShippingMethod()) echo ' checked="checked"' ?> class="radio"/>
and output :
I hope my point clear.
In that case I as a customer am going to bugger off to a competitor, because you are doing strange and unusual upsetting things.
No, not permanently for this corona time only after we will remove.
In that case don’t hide it. Just put it on the screen.
yes, that’s what i will do, if click courier service show popup message like “Delivery may delay due to covid-19”