How to declare value inside the script?

Slighty Off-Topic:

Every site I’ve visited recently has a notice prominently on their home page, and often elsewhere, stating “we are working normally during COVID-19” or “we are experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of orders and there may be some delay” or whatever.

The point is that the customer knows before going through the ordering process whether there will be a delay to the order and whether to proceed or look elsewhere. I’d find it really annoying to complete the whole process and then only be warned of possible delays at the last minute.