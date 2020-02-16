How to debug this code

Hi,
I am trying to put “echo” statements with messages “enters Here” but I am not getting any output. My nginx server is also not storing any data in the log file:
This is my modified code:

<?php
  require_once('header.php');
  $error = $user = $pass = "";

  if (isset($_POST['userlogin']))
  {
    $user = $_POST['user'];
    $pass = $_POST['pass'];

    if ($user == "" || $pass == "") {

      echo '<div class="alert alert-danger" role="alert">Not all fields were entered.</div>';
      echo $login_form;

    } else {
      echo 'enters here';

      $result = queryMySQL("SELECT username, CONCAT_WS('', firstname, ' ', lastname) as uname, is_admin FROM users
        WHERE username='$user' AND password='$pass' AND is_active=1");

      if ($result->num_rows == 0)
      {
        echo '<div class="alert alert-danger" role="alert">Invalid login attempt.</div>';
        echo $login_form;
      }
      else
      {
        echo 'enters Here';
        $row = $result->fetch_array(MYSQLI_ASSOC);

        $_SESSION['user'] = $row['username'];
        $_SESSION['uname'] = $row['uname'];
        $_SESSION['is_admin'] = $row['is_admin'];
        setcookie("user_details", $row['username'], time()+3600*24);

        $uri = $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'];
        $uri_tokens = explode("/", $uri);

        if ($uri_tokens[1] == "login.php") {
          echo("<script>location.href = 'board.php';</script>");
        } else {
          $redirect_uri = $uri_tokens[1] . "/board.php";
          echo("<script>location.href = '" . $redirect_uri . "';</script>");
        }

      }
    }

  } else {

    echo $login_form;

  }

  echo $end_html;

Some body please guide me.

Zulfi.

Are you connecting to your server? If so, how do you know?

Try this:

<?PHP 
echo '<pre>'; print_r($_POST); die;
