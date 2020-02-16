How to debug this code

Hi,

I am trying to put “echo” statements with messages “enters Here” but I am not getting any output. My nginx server is also not storing any data in the log file:

This is my modified code:

<?php require_once('header.php'); $error = $user = $pass = ""; if (isset($_POST['userlogin'])) { $user = $_POST['user']; $pass = $_POST['pass']; if ($user == "" || $pass == "") { echo '<div class="alert alert-danger" role="alert">Not all fields were entered.</div>'; echo $login_form; } else { echo 'enters here'; $result = queryMySQL("SELECT username, CONCAT_WS('', firstname, ' ', lastname) as uname, is_admin FROM users WHERE username='$user' AND password='$pass' AND is_active=1"); if ($result->num_rows == 0) { echo '<div class="alert alert-danger" role="alert">Invalid login attempt.</div>'; echo $login_form; } else { echo 'enters Here'; $row = $result->fetch_array(MYSQLI_ASSOC); $_SESSION['user'] = $row['username']; $_SESSION['uname'] = $row['uname']; $_SESSION['is_admin'] = $row['is_admin']; setcookie("user_details", $row['username'], time()+3600*24); $uri = $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']; $uri_tokens = explode("/", $uri); if ($uri_tokens[1] == "login.php") { echo("<script>location.href = 'board.php';</script>"); } else { $redirect_uri = $uri_tokens[1] . "/board.php"; echo("<script>location.href = '" . $redirect_uri . "';</script>"); } } } } else { echo $login_form; } echo $end_html;

Some body please guide me.

Zulfi.