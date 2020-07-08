How to deal with process that needed to be done in sequence

Design & UX
#1

For example, The user need to create records for Person and Account first before making a record for Product.

All 3 of them were just displayed in a sidebar, but I think that would be confusing for the user.

#2

That’s an interesting point.

Could you elaborate more the situation or link to an example to make the context clearer?

#3

Well, I imagine what you’re describing is a checklist style screen, which is common in installers.

You could display the steps, but grey them out (make them appear ‘disabled’), and then ‘enable’ them one at a time as your user walks through the checklist.

