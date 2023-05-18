How to darken an image?

Hello everyone, when I import a picture from figma, I have it light and I need it as dark in figma, here is an example of what I have
and here is what i need
Most image editing software will have tools to alter the brightness levels of an image.
Even if you don’t have access to anything like Photoshop, there are Open Source alternatives like Gimp.
It can be done in CSS without altering the original image using filters. Though it would be less code to change the image.