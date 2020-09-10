How to customise Bootstrap navbar-toggler or mobile menu or burger menu icon

In my Bootstrap 4 project I want to have a mobile or burger menu symbol (the 3 horizontal bars) that is as customisable as possible and just in pure CSS / HTML (I know I need JS for it to function but I mean the appearance).

I am sure this was pretty easy in Bootstrap 3 but I am a bit frustrated with Bootstrap 4 now they are using an SVG for the collapse menu graphic or mobile menu icon. I tried using Font Awesome which is easier to customise for size and color but really seems a big overhead just to get a slightly customisable icon.

I decided to try my own solution which works perfectly using CSS -

.burger {			
			width: 25px;
			height: 3px;
			background-color: blue;
			margin: 3px 0;	
			}

and HTML-

<button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#navbarCollapse">					
<div class="burger"></div>
<div class="burger"></div>
<div class="burger"></div>
</button>

BUT W3C validator and research tells me I should not have a div as a child of button, only inline elements.

I tried using span and display:inline-block and other ways but cannot get same result, either I get the 3 bars all on one line or no bars at all.

I really like my solution, it works great, I can even have different colour bars! SVG is just too complicated a solution. But although it seems to work great - apparently my idea is bad coding

Any ideas guys on getting an easily customisable button or am I resigned to learning SVG or including Font-Awsome?

Cheers guys

Just rhetorically, have you also tried give the spans a display:block?

You don’t need 3 extra elements to make a hamburger from a button you can do it just with the button element itself.

e.g.

@Erik_J No, but I will, I was just worried that giving the spans a block attribute would flag the same error since child elements of buttons should be inline - but thanks, I’ll give it a try

@ PaulOB I will try this as well thanks mate

No, the html semantics are important for additional use and processing information on the web. The CSS styling doesn’t infer with the raw html content/information.

And, if the browser is rendering the pure HTML without additional styles, it will render elements with their default semantically styles in order to make the page accessible.

Further, illegal html would give unexpected rendering even if the browser intelligently tries to understand the author’s intention or mistyping.

@Erik_J - that works ! But to be honest I did not understand everything you said in your last comment.

I think you were saying the HTML and CSS are separate as far as HTML validation is concerned, so changing a div to a span is OK even if the span is defined as display:block in the CSS?

This went completely over my head, can you explain a little more for this duffer? :blush:

I think here you were saying even if my div solution works, it is illegal html so should be avoided as it could give unexpected results at some point

But adding display:block; to the .burger css for the spans works - so am I ok with tis solution? It validates ok and works ok!

@PaulOB I am also going to explore your solution, thank you, since although more complicated and mor coding for me it seems to gather many attributes together for the burger button that could give more flexibility for the future

So I may have 2 solutions thanks guys, Is there any advantage of either solution over the other ?