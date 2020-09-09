How to customise Bootstrap navbar-toggler or mobile menu or burger menu icon

In my Bootstrap 4 project I want to have a mobile or burger menu symbol (the 3 horizontal bars) that is as customisable as possible and just in pure CSS / HTML (I know I need JS for it to function but I mean the appearance).

I am sure this was pretty easy in Bootstrap 3 but I am a bit frustrated with Bootstrap 4 now they are using an SVG for the collapse menu graphic or mobile menu icon. I tried using Font Awesome which is easier to customise for size and color but really seems a big overhead just to get a slightly customisable icon.

I decided to try my own solution which works perfectly using CSS -

.burger { width: 25px; height: 3px; background-color: blue; margin: 3px 0; }

and HTML-

<button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#navbarCollapse"> <div class="burger"></div> <div class="burger"></div> <div class="burger"></div> </button>

BUT W3C validator and research tells me I should not have a div as a child of button, only inline elements.

I tried using span and display:inline-block and other ways but cannot get same result, either I get the 3 bars all on one line or no bars at all.

I really like my solution, it works great, I can even have different colour bars! SVG is just too complicated a solution. But although it seems to work great - apparently my idea is bad coding

Any ideas guys on getting an easily customisable button or am I resigned to learning SVG or including Font-Awsome?

Cheers guys