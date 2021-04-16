How to customise "/blog/" within URL?

Hi all,

I’ve been searching high and low for an answer to this and have read about setting “with_front” to false etc. but have so far not turned up anything with a step by step guide.

I’m a beginner when it comes to setting up Wordpress sites and I’ve been following a tutorial about setting up my first Wordpress website. In the tutorial it talks about using the “Reading Settings” area to set “Your homepage displays” using new pages.

I’ve set the “Homepage” to a new page called Home and the “Posts page” to another new page called Film News. When I visit “/film-news” it displays as wanted, but when I visit “/blog” it shows the same page.

Is there a way to either customise the presumably default “/blog” to “/film-news”, or simply remove any reference to “/blog” and just use “/film-news” instead?

Thanks in advance!

Have you already installed WordPress? The installation instructions explain how to install in a sub-directory (which can be called blog or film-news or whatever).

Hi Shoxt3r,

When you go to Pages > All Pages, which you’ll find in the left-hand navigation, is there a page called “blog”?

The blog page link of your WordPress site is not correct. Mean, The New-film page link is inserted in the blog page. You have to change the link of your pages to resolve this problem.

Sorry for late replies all - my regular work had to take priority for a day or so.

Yes, Wordpress is already installed and running.

No, “blog” isn’t listed under “All Pages”. However, when I try to load the URL “/blog”, it takes me to my “index” page, but then so does “/film-news”. Under my Reading Settings, I’ve set the Homepage to “Home” and the Posts page to “Film News”.

Under Permalink Settings I’ve created a Custom Structure so on my local dev. environment I have "https://localhost/www.apexcinemaswordpress/film-news/%postname%/

Hope this information helps?

Welcome to SitePoint! How would I go about doing that please?

Thanks all for your pointers so far!

There is a setting where you can choose a dynamic front page or a static. It’s a very long time since I’ve set up any WP site, so I can’t say where that setting is found.

The dynamic front page is created on the fly to show the latest blog posts.

Could that be the issue here?

Do you mean the following settings? During the tutorial it was stated that I need to select the “A static page” option and then set the pages accordingly.

It seems strange also that when I enter any invalid URL (i.e. an unknown page URL) it displays “Page Not Found” in the title bar, but directs me to the same blog posts layout every time, like it’s a default. When I enter any page names that DO exist they correctly redirect to their own page.

Screenshot 2020-11-02 230616
Screenshot 2020-11-02 230616

Seems like it’s just a case of setting up a 404 page as it always defaults to the same page template.
Thanks all for the suggestions anyway!

In which folder did you install Wordpress?
If you originally installed in /blog you will have an index page which will always load when you access /blog
In any event the index page in /blog will always load when you access /blog no matter what Wordpress settings you change

Thanks for the reply! I had a check of the Permalink Settings and seems there was something odd happening with the URLs which after saving the Permalink Settings has resolved the issue.

