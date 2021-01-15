How to customise "/blog/" within URL?

Hi all,

I’ve been searching high and low for an answer to this and have read about setting “with_front” to false etc. but have so far not turned up anything with a step by step guide.

I’m a beginner when it comes to setting up Wordpress sites and I’ve been following a tutorial about setting up my first Wordpress website. In the tutorial it talks about using the “Reading Settings” area to set “Your homepage displays” using new pages.

I’ve set the “Homepage” to a new page called Home and the “Posts page” to another new page called Film News. When I visit “/film-news” it displays as wanted, but when I visit “/blog” it shows the same page.

Is there a way to either customise the presumably default “/blog” to “/film-news”, or simply remove any reference to “/blog” and just use “/film-news” instead?

Thanks in advance!