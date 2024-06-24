How to CSS filter an element or all children of an element equally, to White?

HTML
<aside class="sticky_global">
<div class="general_contact">
<div class="voip_wrapper">
<a href="https://example.com/contact" class="voip_link">
<img src="https://www.svgrepo.com/show/533286/phone-call-alt-1.svg" alt="voip_call_icon" class="voip_icon"></img>
<!-- https://www.svgrepo.com/vectors/phone/ -->
<span class="voip_text">Contact us</span>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</aside>
CSS
.sticky_global {
display: block;
position: sticky;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 2147483647;
padding-top: 5px;
padding-bottom: 5px;
text-decoration: none;
font-weight: bold;
background: blue;
}
.voip_wrapper {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
padding-top: 10px;
padding-bottom: 10px;
}
.voip_link {
display: inline-block;
transition: none !important;
box-shadow: none !important;
text-decoration: none !important;
color: #000;
}
.voip_icon {
display: inline;
vertical-align: middle;
width: 25px;
height: 25px;
max-width: 25px;
max-height: 25px;
margin-right: 5px;
}
.voip_text {
display: inline;
vertical-align: middle;
}
My question
A structure holds an SVG icon and its adjacent text and everything there appears Black.
How to CSS
filter an element or all children of an element (in this case both the SVG icon and its adjacent text) equally, to White?