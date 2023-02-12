How to crete a grid block with css

Hi Guys!
I am trying to create a grid block, but couldn’t get what I want.
This is how I want it to look like : Example I want to create and in mobile (which is working perfectly now)
And this is what I have:
<div class="grid-container">
<div style="background-image: url('https://askbrn.com/uploads/images/202207/image_750x_62ddd445e290f.webp')">
<div class="content">
<h1>Save $150 + free controller</h1>
<p>
Buy an Xbox One X console and double your fun with a free select extra controller. Starting at $349.
</p>
<a href="#">Learn More <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
<div style="background-image: url('https://www.eligasht.com/Blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2176430.jpg')">
<div class="content">
<h1>Save $150 + free controller</h1>
<p>
Buy an Xbox One X console and double your fun with a free select extra controller. Starting at $349.
</p>
<a href="#">Learn More <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
<div style="background-image: url('https://askbrn.com/uploads/images/202212/image_750x500_639a56226554f.webp')">
<div class="content">
<h1>The new Microsoft Edge</h1>
<p>
Expect more. World class performance, with more privacy, more productivity, and more value.
</p>
<a href="#">Learn More <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
CSS:
.grid-container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 48% 25% 25%);
grid-gap: 1%;
margin-top: 20px;
margin-bottom: 40px;
}
.grid-container > div {
position: relative;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
min-height: 400px;
}
.grid-container .content {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
padding: 1em;
margin: 1em;
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
.grid-container a {
display: inline-block;
padding-top: 10px;
color: #0067b8;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-weight: bold;
}
.grid-container a:hover i {
margin-left: 10px;
}
@media(max-width: 768px) {
.grid-container {
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
margin-top:60px;
}
.grid-container :first-child {
grid-column: 1 / -1;
}
}
@media(max-width: 576px) {
.grid-container{grid-template-columns: 1fr;}
}
I have searched for examples but couldnt make it work. Any help will be appreciated.
Here I created a CODEPEN