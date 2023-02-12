How to crete a grid block with css

Hi Guys!
I am trying to create a grid block, but couldn’t get what I want.

This is how I want it to look like : Example I want to create and in mobile (which is working perfectly now)

And this is what I have:

 <div class="grid-container">
    <div style="background-image: url('https://askbrn.com/uploads/images/202207/image_750x_62ddd445e290f.webp')">
      <div class="content">
        <h1>Save $150 + free controller</h1>
        <p>
          Buy an Xbox One X console and double your fun with a free select extra controller. Starting at $349.
        </p>
        <a href="#">Learn More <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div style="background-image: url('https://www.eligasht.com/Blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2176430.jpg')">
      <div class="content">
        <h1>Save $150 + free controller</h1>
        <p>
          Buy an Xbox One X console and double your fun with a free select extra controller. Starting at $349.
        </p>
        <a href="#">Learn More <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div style="background-image: url('https://askbrn.com/uploads/images/202212/image_750x500_639a56226554f.webp')">
      <div class="content">
        <h1>The new Microsoft Edge</h1>
        <p>
          Expect more. World class performance, with more privacy, more productivity, and more value.
        </p>
        <a href="#">Learn More <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>

CSS:

.grid-container {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 48% 25% 25%);
  grid-gap: 1%;
  margin-top: 20px;
  margin-bottom: 40px;
}

.grid-container > div {
  position: relative;
  background-position: center;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-size: cover;
  min-height: 400px;
}

.grid-container .content {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  padding: 1em;
  margin: 1em;
  background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5);
}

.grid-container a {
  display: inline-block;
  padding-top: 10px;
  color: #0067b8;
  text-transform: uppercase;
  font-weight: bold;
}

.grid-container a:hover i {
  margin-left: 10px;
}

@media(max-width: 768px) { 

  .grid-container {
    grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
    margin-top:60px;
  }

  .grid-container :first-child {
    grid-column: 1 / -1;
  }
}

@media(max-width: 576px) { 
  .grid-container{grid-template-columns: 1fr;}
}

I have searched for examples but couldnt make it work. Any help will be appreciated.

Here I created a CODEPEN