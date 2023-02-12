How to crete a grid block with css

Hi Guys!

I am trying to create a grid block, but couldn’t get what I want.

This is how I want it to look like : Example I want to create and in mobile (which is working perfectly now)

And this is what I have:

<div class="grid-container"> <div style="background-image: url('https://askbrn.com/uploads/images/202207/image_750x_62ddd445e290f.webp')"> <div class="content"> <h1>Save $150 + free controller</h1> <p> Buy an Xbox One X console and double your fun with a free select extra controller. Starting at $349. </p> <a href="#">Learn More <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a> </div> </div> <div style="background-image: url('https://www.eligasht.com/Blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2176430.jpg')"> <div class="content"> <h1>Save $150 + free controller</h1> <p> Buy an Xbox One X console and double your fun with a free select extra controller. Starting at $349. </p> <a href="#">Learn More <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a> </div> </div> <div style="background-image: url('https://askbrn.com/uploads/images/202212/image_750x500_639a56226554f.webp')"> <div class="content"> <h1>The new Microsoft Edge</h1> <p> Expect more. World class performance, with more privacy, more productivity, and more value. </p> <a href="#">Learn More <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></a> </div> </div> </div>

CSS:

.grid-container { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 48% 25% 25%); grid-gap: 1%; margin-top: 20px; margin-bottom: 40px; } .grid-container > div { position: relative; background-position: center; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: cover; min-height: 400px; } .grid-container .content { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; padding: 1em; margin: 1em; background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5); } .grid-container a { display: inline-block; padding-top: 10px; color: #0067b8; text-transform: uppercase; font-weight: bold; } .grid-container a:hover i { margin-left: 10px; } @media(max-width: 768px) { .grid-container { grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr); margin-top:60px; } .grid-container :first-child { grid-column: 1 / -1; } } @media(max-width: 576px) { .grid-container{grid-template-columns: 1fr;} }

I have searched for examples but couldnt make it work. Any help will be appreciated.

Here I created a CODEPEN