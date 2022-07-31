How To Create Website on WordPress For Free?

Whenever you hear about a new business or company, the first thing you must do is Google it. The first question that comes in everyone’s mind is whether this name is on Google or not, after that you check its website. Whether it is restaurants, institutes, any company or business, first of all you check its website.

Every blogger wants to build his website on a platform like WordPress so that he can enjoy as many features as possible. If you want to create an e-commerce website on WordPress, then you can easily create your website here. There is no need to learn coding to build a website on this platform.

In today’s era, most websites on the Internet are operated through WordPress. The biggest bloggers from all over the world are preferring to make websites on WordPress. The reason for this is the ease of building a website on WordPress and its features.

If you go to build an e-commerce website in the market, then it can cost you a lot here. On the other hand, if you create your e-commerce website through WordPress, then its cost will be very less. If you are thinking of starting blogging then WordPress will prove to be a better option for you.

The blogging website created on WordPress is SEO friendly, which makes it easy to rank the blog on Google. To create a website, you will first need a domain name, which you can buy from Godaddy or other platforms. After that you have to buy hosting. You can buy Hosting and Domain Name from anywhere as per your convenience.

What is WordPress?

WordPress is not just a blogging platform but has become the most popular Content Management System (CMS) in the world today. This platform was launched on 27 May 2003. WordPress is an online tool with the help of which you can create your website. Its coding is done in PHP but you do not need to learn coding to make a website on it.

WordPress is by far the most powerful tool in the Content Management System. About 30% of the people in the web world are using WordPress today. Due to its merits, people building websites like Bloggers, News Portals and E-commerce are very much liked by it.

You can make changes in the interface of WordPress yourself like – changing theme, adding text, adding image, embedding video etc. There are thousands of Themes, Plugins and Widgets available in WordPress, which you can use according to your own needs.

