How to create subcategory based on parent selection

Hello,
Looking for a good example if not a answer to the below code. I have two drop down list boxes and the second dropdown list is populated based on the parent dropdown list box. I’m sure its been asked a million time but I can’t seem to find a good answer without including jQuery. I’m trying to minimize adding third party script so I’m hoping to use AJAX the means to answer this question.
I like to populate the data you see below into select tag with the ID: "fld_ChildCart "
Sub category html
<select name="fld_childCat2" id="fld_ChildCat" >
<option> Select subCategory</option>
</select>
JS loaded based on parent dropdown list box
function loadSubCategories(valueSelected) {
var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhttp.open("POST", "../../inc/loader/loadSubCategories.php", true);
xhttp.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/json");
xhttp.onreadystatechange = function() {
if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
// Response
var jsonOptions = JSON.parse(this.responseText);
alert("Response b ==>: " + this.responseText);
}
};
var selection = {"selected" : valueSelected };
xhttp.send(valueSelected);
// xhttp.send(JSON.stringify(selection));
}
data generated using php script and return to the javascript -> var jsonOptions
[{"cat_index":"3","cat_name":"Microsoft Word","cat_child":"2"},
{"cat_index":"4","cat_name":"Microsoft Excel","cat_child":"2"},
{"cat_index":"5","cat_name":"Microsoft PowerPoint","cat_child":"2"}
]