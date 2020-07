Hi there,

how can I build a web design with rounded shapes in the background?

I want to archive a Design like this: https://ibb.co/GsmRYxJ

My plan is to build a custom theme by using the elementor theme builder , but actually this is more about basic CSS I guess.

It seems like i have to use clip-path? If that is so, is there a good tutorial for this topic?

Because I’m a developer and no designer I would be very appreciate for some help!

greetings