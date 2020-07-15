How to create excel sheet with multiple sheet name based on modules?

.NET
#1

I work on c# desktop app I cannot export data to excel sheet with multiple tab

meaning multi sheet based on data exist on data table module field

I use open XML library

Data table data as below :

Divide Output Excel File To Multi Tab based On Module

PartId	Company	Files	Tab	Module	
1222	micro	Abc	source	 1	
1321	silicon	Abc	source	 1	
1444	cd2	        Abc	types	 2	
1321	cd3	       Abc	types	 2	
1541	tvs	      Abc	types	 2

Expected Result :

Create File ABC.xlsx with two sheet first sheet name source and second sheet name types based on module and load data related to every sheet based on data related to every sheet .

so if i have two modules meaning I have two sheet .

What I have tried:

public Boolean createExcelFile(DataTable Table,String FullFilePathName)
{
Boolean IsDone = false;
try
{
FileInfo CreatedFile = new FileInfo(FullFilePathName);
Boolean ISNew = false;
if (!CreatedFile.Exists)
{

              ISNew = true;
          }
          using (var pck = new ExcelPackage(CreatedFile))
          {
              ExcelWorksheet ws;
              if (ISNew == true)
              {
                  ws = pck.Workbook.Worksheets.Add("Sheet");


                  if (System.Threading.Thread.CurrentThread.CurrentCulture.TextInfo.IsRightToLeft)   // Right to Left for Arabic lang
                  {
                      ExcelWorksheetView wv = ws.View;
                      wv.ZoomScale = 100;
                      wv.RightToLeft = true;
                      ws.PrinterSettings.Orientation = eOrientation.Landscape;

                  }
                  else
                  {
                      ExcelWorksheetView wv = ws.View;
                      wv.ZoomScale = 100;
                      wv.RightToLeft = false;
                      ws.PrinterSettings.Orientation = eOrientation.Landscape;

                  }
                  ws.Cells.AutoFitColumns();
                  ws.Cells[1, 1].LoadFromDataTable(Table, ISNew, OfficeOpenXml.Table.TableStyles.Light8);
              }

              else
              {
                   ws = pck.Workbook.Worksheets.FirstOrDefault();
                   ws.Cells[2, 1].LoadFromDataTable(Table, ISNew);
              }
              pck.Save();
              IsDone = true;

          }
      }
      catch (Exception ex)
      {

          throw ex;
      }
      return IsDone;
  }

but proplem code above create one files with one sheet only
so How to create files with multi sheet based on module using open xml sdk ?

#2

I am using ZetExcel.com
Try it
It helped me a lot !

#3

so… IF the OP does return a month after their post without having solved the problem…
What happens when you do pck.Workbook.Worksheets.Add("Sheet2")?

(Before including another library, we should probably try to work within the scope of the OP’s original efforts…)

#4

I am sorry, I did not see this before.

Has the problem been solved?