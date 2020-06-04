How to create excel sheet with multiple sheet name based on modules?

I work on c# desktop app I cannot export data to excel sheet with multiple tab

meaning multi sheet based on data exist on data table module field

I use open XML library

Data table data as below :

Divide Output Excel File To Multi Tab based On Module

PartId Company Files Tab Module 1222 micro Abc source 1 1321 silicon Abc source 1 1444 cd2 Abc types 2 1321 cd3 Abc types 2 1541 tvs Abc types 2

Expected Result :

Create File ABC.xlsx with two sheet first sheet name source and second sheet name types based on module and load data related to every sheet based on data related to every sheet .

so if i have two modules meaning I have two sheet .

What I have tried:

public Boolean createExcelFile(DataTable Table,String FullFilePathName)

{

Boolean IsDone = false;

try

{

FileInfo CreatedFile = new FileInfo(FullFilePathName);

Boolean ISNew = false;

if (!CreatedFile.Exists)

{

ISNew = true; } using (var pck = new ExcelPackage(CreatedFile)) { ExcelWorksheet ws; if (ISNew == true) { ws = pck.Workbook.Worksheets.Add("Sheet"); if (System.Threading.Thread.CurrentThread.CurrentCulture.TextInfo.IsRightToLeft) // Right to Left for Arabic lang { ExcelWorksheetView wv = ws.View; wv.ZoomScale = 100; wv.RightToLeft = true; ws.PrinterSettings.Orientation = eOrientation.Landscape; } else { ExcelWorksheetView wv = ws.View; wv.ZoomScale = 100; wv.RightToLeft = false; ws.PrinterSettings.Orientation = eOrientation.Landscape; } ws.Cells.AutoFitColumns(); ws.Cells[1, 1].LoadFromDataTable(Table, ISNew, OfficeOpenXml.Table.TableStyles.Light8); } else { ws = pck.Workbook.Worksheets.FirstOrDefault(); ws.Cells[2, 1].LoadFromDataTable(Table, ISNew); } pck.Save(); IsDone = true; } } catch (Exception ex) { throw ex; } return IsDone; }

but proplem code above create one files with one sheet only

so How to create files with multi sheet based on module using open xml sdk ?