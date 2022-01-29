How to create backlinks for my website and increase domain authority of my site

hey there, I started my own website and I have been creating content. I have really struggling to rank on google and I would like to know where I can get backlinks for my site.
Both free and paid method accepted
My website is 6 months old and receive around 250 visitor per day
Buying and selling backlinks is specifically prohibited by Google and other major search engines. I’m therefore going to close this topic to prevent Spam.
I suggest you read Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide and ensure you’ve done everything they advise to give yourself the best chance of ranking well.
In particular, I would advise paying attention to advice on link schemes, and avoid anything which might penalise your site.
