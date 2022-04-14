How to create background zoom effect? [Solved]

My first thought would be text-shadow with a load of repeats.

e.g.

.box h2 { font-size: 40px; font-weight: 900; text-shadow: 1px 1px 0px blue, 2px 2px 0px blue, 3px 3px 0px blue, 4px 4px 0px blue, 5px 5px 0px blue, 6px 6px 0px blue, 7px 7px 0px blue, 8px 8px 0px blue, 9px 9px 0px blue, 10px 10px 0px blue, 11px 11px 0px blue, 12px 12px 0px blue, 13px 13px 0px blue, 14px 14px 0px blue, 15px 15px 0px blue, 16px 16px 0px blue, 17px 17px 0px blue, 18px 18px 0px blue, 19px 19px 0px blue, 20px 20px 0px blue, 21px 21px 0px blue, 22px 22px 0px blue; }

You can probably automate that in scss if you want.

There’s probably some obscure filter that may be possible also.