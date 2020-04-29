How to create availability calandar in mongodb and node.js

Hi all,

I am working on a personal project the deals with bookings.

I currently hit a wall on how to get my booking system done. Basically my idea is to allow a shop to register their services with us and a user can book that service. For example, a barber shop, might have different haircuts and services and each of them has a duration. for example, he might list, three services.

Service 1: duration: 30 mins

service 2 duration: 15 mins

service 3 : duration : 60 mins/1hr

Now, problem with this I need a way to create an availability slot for each shop and each shop they have their own opening hours and closing hours.

So that when the user wants to book a service, first he has to check an availability by showing him the calandar.

I am using react native and node.js by the way.

How should I go on by implementing this.

Should, prepopulate each user availablity schema with time slots and then when ever the user wants to book we can reterive these dates and show him the available slots.

if this a good way , how should I go on implementing this.

the other idea that I have is to allow the shop owner to login to their dashboard and give the system a range of dates where users can book. For example, if he selected from 1/1/2020 - 1/12/2020 we can take this date and populate his calandar with dates and slots.

I know this a very complicated process so if someone can give me the starting point or an idea that would be perfect.

Thanks