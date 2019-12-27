We have a HTML page with content, header and sidebar like image 1. I want when I click a button or a chat window open. New window should adjust to one side (possibly right side) and content window shrinks to give space to new window refer image 2. Usually what happening now it overlaps the content window which chop the content of the page.
How to create auto re-sizeable divs?
Hi @manpreetabhaypal, without seeing your actual markup that sounds like it could by achieved by just setting the container to
display: flex in the CSS, and probably some
flex-basis adjustments in the children. Should I move this topic to the HTML & CSS category?
