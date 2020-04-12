How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3...) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?

I am trying to create an efficient frontend alternative to the backend footnotes mechanism of MediaWiki.

By combining MediaWiki templates and JavaScript I can create lists of footnotes in some articles as well as representative footnote numbers in body text:

footnotes_list template

<includeonly><ol id="footnotes_list"></ol></includeonly><noinclude> [[category:templates]] </noinclude>

footnote template

<includeonly><span class="footnote"><sup class="footnote_inner">{{{1}}}</sup></span></includeonly><noinclude> [[category:templates]] </noinclude>

JavaScript

I use the following JavaScript to put all footnotes in the footnotes_list chapter and to represent each footnote with a number adjacent to the relevant text in the article body:

document.querySelectorAll(".footnote>sup").forEach((element, i) => { const li = document.createElement("li"); // Create <li> items of the <ol> to represent each footnote's text numbered; li.append(...element.childNodes); // Append to <li> elements, all the childNodes of all footnotes (which includes all <sup> texts); element.textContent = i + 1; // Starting from first <sup> text → give it number 1 and add +1 for each <li> representative; const footnotes_list = document.querySelector("#footnotes_list"); // Select the HTML element for creating a footnotes list; footnotes_list.appendChild(li); // Append all relevant <li> elements to the list in the selected HTML element; });

Credit for user trincot of stackexchange to originally develop the code.

My problem

While the above works fine (footnotes are created and sorted in a list and footnote numbers are also created), my problem is that footnote numbers aren’t clickable in the sense that each footnote number would lead the user to each footnote in the list.

I have tried to solve that problem with the following JavaScript, but failed:

document.querySelectorAll("#footnotes_list>li").forEach( (element)=>{ element.createAttribute(`#${i}`) }); document.querySelectorAll(".footnote_inner").forEach( (element)=>{ element.createAttribute(`href="${i}"`) });

My question