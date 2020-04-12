How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3...) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?

I am trying to create an efficient frontend alternative to the backend footnotes mechanism of MediaWiki.
By combining MediaWiki templates and JavaScript I can create lists of footnotes in some articles as well as representative footnote numbers in body text:

footnotes_list template

<includeonly><ol id="footnotes_list"></ol></includeonly><noinclude>

[[category:templates]]
</noinclude>

footnote template

<includeonly><span class="footnote"><sup class="footnote_inner">{{{1}}}</sup></span></includeonly><noinclude>

[[category:templates]]
</noinclude>

JavaScript

I use the following JavaScript to put all footnotes in the footnotes_list chapter and to represent each footnote with a number adjacent to the relevant text in the article body:

document.querySelectorAll(".footnote>sup").forEach((element, i) => {
    const li = document.createElement("li"); // Create <li> items of the <ol> to represent each footnote's text numbered;
    li.append(...element.childNodes); // Append to <li> elements, all the childNodes of all footnotes (which includes all <sup> texts);
    element.textContent = i + 1; // Starting from first <sup> text → give it number 1 and add +1 for each <li> representative;

    const footnotes_list = document.querySelector("#footnotes_list"); // Select the HTML element for creating a footnotes list;
    footnotes_list.appendChild(li); // Append all relevant <li> elements to the list in the selected HTML element;
});

Credit for user trincot of stackexchange to originally develop the code.

My problem

While the above works fine (footnotes are created and sorted in a list and footnote numbers are also created), my problem is that footnote numbers aren’t clickable in the sense that each footnote number would lead the user to each footnote in the list.

I have tried to solve that problem with the following JavaScript, but failed:

document.querySelectorAll("#footnotes_list>li").forEach( (element)=>{
    element.createAttribute(`#${i}`)
});

document.querySelectorAll(".footnote_inner").forEach( (element)=>{
    element.createAttribute(`href="${i}"`)
});

My question

How would you solve the problem?
If I define it correctly, the direct question should be:
How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3…) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?

I would solve the problem by first ignoring the JavaScript. Instead, create an HTML-only version of the page that used named links on both the number and the footnote in the list that refer to each other.

Only when you have that properly working, should you then return back to JavaScript, for you will then have a known working set of HTML that you are attempting to recreate using JavaScript.

If it helps to speed things up I have a very old CSS example here that you may be able to use for testing.:slight_smile:

(I also had this jquery version but is very basic and probably the wrong approach).

Paul, if I understood you correctly you tried to clue that in my example, a <li> object won’t even appear in DOM as a list because it will be created later (after parsing and rendering).

No worries I’m probably more of a hindrance here than a help anyway :slight_smile:

The first example I posted was in answer to what @Paul_Wilkins said above about having a working version in CSS and html (no JS) first so that you can then work out what code you would need to produce that result.

The second example uses jquery and basically produces the html for the first example. If you look at the second example’s html there are no ids or hrefs in order to link to and from the footnotes. The jquery iterates through the footnote numbers and applies ids and hrefs to them and vice versa for the actual footnotes.

I thought it may help in your quest to do something in vanilla JS if you could see a basic version :slight_smile:

No worries if its no use but as Paul said above it would help if you post the generated html that your code produces so that at least there is something solid to work with :slight_smile:

Indeed I missed; I totally passed on the jQuery example due to a cognitive bias of wanting to do everything vanilla.

I found a vanilla way to do what I want on an HTML document I already have (created by MediaWiki) but from some reason the number, which appears in DOM as an anchor link and should be clickable, just isn’t clickable.

const numbers = Array.from(Array(100)).map((e,i)=>i+1)
document.querySelectorAll(".footnote").forEach( (element, i)=>{
    element.setAttribute("href", `#${numbers[i]}`)
});
document.querySelectorAll("#footnotes_list>li").forEach( (element, i)=>{
    element.setAttribute("id", numbers[i]);
});

Any idea why numbers such as[1] aren’t clickable would be most welcome.

You didn’t show your html but as long as the elements are anchors they will work. I added your code to suit my example and it worked straight away.

Note that even though html allows you to start ids with digits CSS does not allow you to style them so its best not to start ids with a number. If you look at my jquery example I made the ids #fn1, #fn2, #fn3 etc.

Notice that in my example I also reversed the procedure so that the footnote descriptions will link you right back to the point you left it. There’s nothing worse than jumping to the bottom of the page to read a footnote and then not being able to go back to where you started easily :slight_smile:

The reason to start with plain HTML and no JavaScript, is so that you have a map of where you need to go. Sometimes we keep that map in our head, but in this case it will be much easier for you when that map to exist as a separate HTML file.

Start with the map, then program your way to success.