How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3...) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?

Oh and one more thing: I already understood I had a wrong premise in the question — thinking that HTML tags differ just in semantics and nothing more so that any other difference is due to browser’s ability to add them default attributes.

This is why I tried to use <span> with href attribute as links and this is the basic mistake I had;

The notion that the difference between HTML tags is only semantics is broadly true, but not totally true, as I have learned from this case.

Only after that mistake, comes the technical reality were <a> tags aren’t allowed in the current version of MediaWiki so I I think I will most likely take a Cite MediaWiki extension AND Scribunto MediaWiki extension backend approach;

I have further learned about such a backend solution and I think it’s easier to implement it than I have previously thought.