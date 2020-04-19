How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3...) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?

bendqh1: bendqh1: I don’t expect to have any particular HTML because I don’t develop the HTML directly but work with what the CMS supplies. If I knew a way to paste all DOM content after it was change from JavaScript, I would do it, but I can’t understand how it would have been enough practical because most of the output was in itself irrelevant.

I’m not ready to give up on this just yet. There just seems to be a communication problem, which I partly blame myself for.

You have some initial HTML code that comes from the CMS, and you want JavaScript to do some work on that code, to achieve some final state of HTML code.

Initial HTML + JavaScript = Final HTML

You won’t find that final HTML code anywhere yet, because the JavaScript doesn’t yet exist to create that final HTML code.

What can be done though is to use the computer keyboard to type out what you think that final HTML should look like.

We’ve had from you some vague ideas about using the final HTML code to click from one place to another. We are pushing further for examples of that final HTML code for two reasons.

Reason 1: We want to find out what you know about HTML code, and what it can do.

Reason 2: That final HTML code helps to guide our work on the JavaScript code.

If you don’t understand much about HTML code we can do that for you. But if you do know how to write HTML code to achieve that final HTML state, we are offering you the opportunity to show us what you want the JavaScript to achieve in the end.