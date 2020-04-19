Perhaps it’s good to delete this topic with me promising to not pasting here any MediaWiki related question ever again.
How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3...) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?
I’m not ready to give up on this just yet. There just seems to be a communication problem, which I partly blame myself for.
You have some initial HTML code that comes from the CMS, and you want JavaScript to do some work on that code, to achieve some final state of HTML code.
Initial HTML + JavaScript = Final HTML
You won’t find that final HTML code anywhere yet, because the JavaScript doesn’t yet exist to create that final HTML code.
What can be done though is to use the computer keyboard to type out what you think that final HTML should look like.
We’ve had from you some vague ideas about using the final HTML code to click from one place to another. We are pushing further for examples of that final HTML code for two reasons.
Reason 1: We want to find out what you know about HTML code, and what it can do.
Reason 2: That final HTML code helps to guide our work on the JavaScript code.
If you don’t understand much about HTML code we can do that for you. But if you do know how to write HTML code to achieve that final HTML state, we are offering you the opportunity to show us what you want the JavaScript to achieve in the end.
I know how to create such HTML but I have already detailed why I think there is no reason to create it for that specific case were parsing and/or rendering of my code is biased, somehow, from the CMS.
This is not the first time in my past were JavaScript execution was biased from the core and/or module/s of a CMS.
I should try to either find a way to tackle that bias or use a communal extension to create footnotes.
Therefore, I take back this post and will not post here any MediaWiki related issue ever again; for that I will most likely use the MediaWiki support desk, if at all.
There is indeed a CMS bias;
MediaWiki 1.34.0 doesn’t support
<a> tags without proper configuration;
More information at: https://www.mediawiki.org/wiki/Topic:Vkgng85msclc7uvw
I suggest to the Sitepoint team to set a regulation banning questions on CMS template engine coding so we could all spare precious time and then, perhaps, delete this topic.
@Paul_Wilkins
Nobody here has been asking for
<a> tags to be put into the CMS.
I put your request through to the team yesterday, and they want this thread to be left open, as other benefit can occur.
When you’re ready - we are willing to take things further with you.
I didn’t ask about it but I was suggested to use these by PaulOB instead
<span> tags and these didn’t work due to a CMS bias.
When you’re ready - we are willing to take things further with you.
About the current issue I don’t recognize anything to be ready to; in general I should no longer response about it and let the it be automatically locked.
That wasn’t in regard to the content in the CMS, but is instead about the plan for what you want the JavaScript code to achieve as a final end result on the page.
With a plan for what you want to achieve, we can come up with JavaScript to achieve that.
As I offered before, come back when you’re ready. We’ll be here.
Well, I think it’s not about being ready or not because the JavaScript is fine if the end result wasn’t biased in various ways from the CMS.
Am I misunderstanding something here? The CMS doesn’t have anything to deal with at all about the end result.
I kindly disagree; a CMS could have some backend extreme behavior that will make other codes practically ineffective as with MediaWiki’s lack of support in
<a> (these would be parsed as plain text) tags so JavaScript aimed for such tags will practically be ineffective.
Oh and one more thing: I already understood I had a wrong premise in the question — thinking that HTML tags differ just in semantics and nothing more so that any other difference is due to browser’s ability to add them default attributes.
This is why I tried to use
<span> with
href attribute as links and this is the basic mistake I had;
The notion that the difference between HTML tags is only semantics is broadly true, but not totally true, as I have learned from this case.
Only after that mistake, comes the technical reality were
<a> tags aren’t allowed in the current version of MediaWiki so I I think I will most likely take a Cite MediaWiki extension AND Scribunto MediaWiki extension backend approach;
I have further learned about such a backend solution and I think it’s easier to implement it than I have previously thought.
Then please help me to understand.
- There are no anchor links in the CMS.
- The CMS creates HTML code to show on the HTML page.
- JavaScript adds anchor tags.to the HTML page.
- The HTML page now has anchor tags.
Where does the anchor tag problem occur with that?
I am sorry, bad phrasing: What isn’t supported is
<a> tags in a Wiki document;
The CMS creates HTML code based on Wiki documents that are allowed to be created from Wiki syntax and limited HTML markup support — limited because
<a> tags in the Wiki documents aren’t allowed and are therefore parsed as plain text.
JavaScript aimed for such
<a> tags (via relevant selectors, if exist) is therefore practically ineffective.
I don’t know how many times I need to repeat this, but I’ll try again. Nobody wants you to put anchor tags in the CMS. The CMS never has to deal with anchor tags at all. You and us are in agreement about that.
Please read the following more carefully, to understand that.
I wanted myself to put them in the CMS when I didn’t know the deliberate prevention of parsing that specific tag in that specific CMS.
Know when I know of that limit I no longer want to do that.
Please read the following more carefully, to understand that.
I have read it again, “more carefully” and I don’t know what JavaScript you referred to - I don’t recall creating JavaScript which creates
<a> tags. I did try to add an
href attribute to a
<span> tag via JavaScript but this was a mistake based on my false assumption that the only difference between all (instead most) HTML tags is just semantics (i.e the name of the tags).
This is the JavaScript forum in which you came to ask for JavaScript help. The plan so far as I understand it (please correct me if I’m wrong) is to use JavaScript to generate the footnotes, which is already working, and also to let someone click on footnotes or reference numbers which link from one to the other.
Yes,
I tried to give that clicking behavior by
href on
<span> tags based of the false premise I described above but it didn’t work because I had to use
<a> instead
<span>.
When I tried using
<a> it also didn’t work because my CMS parses mere
<a> tags as plain text to prevent spam and I don’t want to change the CMS in that regard.
Eventually I have decided to no trying to achieve the clicking behavior in JavaScript and to take another, backend, approach.
That clicking behaviour is something that JavaScript can do for you, and it doesn’t need any links in the CMS at all.
We can easily do that for you.
All we want from you is for you to let us know what you want for the links. When JavaScript creates the HTML links on the page, what do you want the HTML links to look like? How do you want the HTML links to be coded?