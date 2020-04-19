How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3...) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?

I don’t expect to have any particular HTML because I don’t develop the HTML directly but work with what the CMS supplies. If I knew a way to paste all DOM content after it was change from JavaScript, I would do it, but I can’t understand how it would have been enough practical because most of the output was in itself irrelevant.
Because our philosophical approaches are this different regarding this matter, I suggest immediate closing of this topic as I will not paste any further code due to me thinking that the last code I pasted is good enough in that possibly CMS-biased case.
I’m not ready to give up on this just yet. There just seems to be a communication problem, which I partly blame myself for.
You have some initial HTML code that comes from the CMS, and you want JavaScript to do some work on that code, to achieve some final state of HTML code.
Initial HTML + JavaScript = Final HTML
You won’t find that final HTML code anywhere yet, because the JavaScript doesn’t yet exist to create that final HTML code.
What can be done though is to use the computer keyboard to type out what you think that final HTML should look like.
We’ve had from you some vague ideas about using the final HTML code to click from one place to another. We are pushing further for examples of that final HTML code for two reasons.
Reason 1: We want to find out what you know about HTML code, and what it can do.
Reason 2: That final HTML code helps to guide our work on the JavaScript code.
If you don’t understand much about HTML code we can do that for you. But if you do know how to write HTML code to achieve that final HTML state, we are offering you the opportunity to show us what you want the JavaScript to achieve in the end.
I kindly disagree; a CMS could have some backend extreme behavior that will make other codes practically ineffective as with MediaWiki’s lack of support in <a> (these would be parsed as plain text) tags so JavaScript aimed for such tags will practically be ineffective.
Oh and one more thing: I already understood I had a wrong premise in the question — thinking that HTML tags differ just in semantics and nothing more so that any other difference is due to browser’s ability to add them default attributes.
This is why I tried to use <span> with href attribute as links and this is the basic mistake I had;
The notion that the difference between HTML tags is only semantics is broadly true, but not totally true, as I have learned from this case.
Only after that mistake, comes the technical reality were <a> tags aren’t allowed in the current version of MediaWiki so I I think I will most likely take a Cite MediaWiki extension AND Scribunto MediaWiki extension backend approach;
I have further learned about such a backend solution and I think it’s easier to implement it than I have previously thought.
I am sorry, bad phrasing: What isn’t supported is <a> tags in a Wiki document;
The CMS creates HTML code based on Wiki documents that are allowed to be created from Wiki syntax and limited HTML markup support — limited because <a> tags in the Wiki documents aren’t allowed and are therefore parsed as plain text.
JavaScript aimed for such<a> tags (via relevant selectors, if exist) is therefore practically ineffective.
I don’t know how many times I need to repeat this, but I’ll try again. Nobody wants you to put anchor tags in the CMS. The CMS never has to deal with anchor tags at all. You and us are in agreement about that.
Please read the following more carefully, to understand that.
I wanted myself to put them in the CMS when I didn’t know the deliberate prevention of parsing that specific tag in that specific CMS.
Know when I know of that limit I no longer want to do that.
Please read the following more carefully, to understand that.
I have read it again, “more carefully” and I don’t know what JavaScript you referred to - I don’t recall creating JavaScript which creates <a> tags. I did try to add an href attribute to a <span> tag via JavaScript but this was a mistake based on my false assumption that the only difference between all (instead most) HTML tags is just semantics (i.e the name of the tags).
This is the JavaScript forum in which you came to ask for JavaScript help. The plan so far as I understand it (please correct me if I’m wrong) is to use JavaScript to generate the footnotes, which is already working, and also to let someone click on footnotes or reference numbers which link from one to the other.