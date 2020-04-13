How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3...) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?

What I get either when checking the source code (CTRL+U) or when I copy <html> tag from DOM to a file, is different than what I get on the screen while surfing website.

As I am not a frontend expert, I cannot explain this and assume it might be a CMS bias.

Okay, it might be time for show and tell, using PaulOB’s example code.

The second paragraph (I’ve added a superscript number because CSS was used in his example to do that), ends up having the following HTML code:

<p>Tunguska event, made in the interiors of collapsing stars! Galaxies 
intelligent beings not a sunrise but a galaxyrise the ash of stellar alchemy 
from which we spring tingling of the spine preserve and 
cherish <a href="#fn3" class="fnote" id="fnote3"><sup>3</sup></a> that pale blue dot 
Apollonius of Perga, a still more glorious dawn</p>

And the footnotes section has the following footnote as reference:

<li id="fn3">Footnote <b></b>: lorem ipsum dolor sit 
amet <a class="back" href="#fnote3">Back to text</a></li>

Do you see how the HTML code has a link down to the footnote?
Do you see how the footnote has a link back up to the text?

That is what we are wanting you to do for yourself on your own HTML code. Get the idea working first, with no JavaScript code.

Get it working in HTML on your own test page and after that you can then move on to doing other things, like automatically generating some of it from scripting instead.

I saw both algorithms but I cannot control the HTML in MediaWiki freely like this because it automatically creates my HTML from its templates and PHP, hence I think that my only option is to use JavaScript directly.

But, if my JavaScript is ineffective (in the sense that the numbers aren’t clickable), than I might need to find a MediaWiki extension and templates solution which is something I wanted to avoid so far.

You don’t need to use mediawiki at all when putting together some test HTML code.

Yes, but I don’t understand why such a testing is relevant to the problem I am having were similar HTML appears in DOM but is practically ineffective.

Because, it helps you to precisely understand the HTML code that’s needed, to show the desired end result to users viewing the page.

But I already know what I want to achieve with HTML and have created that HTML indirectly as I have exampled above and yet from some reason it’s ineffective in the CMS and I only ask here what might cause it to be ineffective.

Good. Please show us then the exact HTML code that is needed, and we’ll help you to learn about the JavaScript that can help to achieve that.

I cannot put here a copy of that HTML in the sense that what I get rendered is different than a source code copy or a DOM <html> copy (I don’t know why), so, the maximum I think I can do is link to an example webpage in the rendered mode is reflected in DOM:

https://seo-wiki.org/index.php?title=אחסון_לינוקס

If I could copy all DOM data (not via <html> tag) I would do that, but it can take an awful lot of time to copy each node manually and something I think no one should do.

I don’t understand how inventing a different set of HTML with tags with id attributes and href attributes would help me understand why the numbers aren’t clickable.

You can post code in your post by surrounding it with three backticks.

This linked post has further details about adding tags around your code.

I have used these backticks when putting here other code so I think you should assume I know them already.

If I could copy all DOM data (not via source code or by copying <html> tag) I would do that, but it can take an awful lot of time to copy each node manually and something I think no one should do, so I am stuck without an efficient way to understand why what I get rendered is different than such copies (and I don’t know to explain why).

So, the maximum I think I can do is link to an example webpage in the rendered mode is reflected in DOM: https://seo-wiki.org/index.php?title=אחסון_לינוקס

That said; I don’t recognize how inventing a different set of HTML with tags with id attributes and href attributes would help me understand why the rendered numbers aren’t clickable.

That’s not needed to show the paragraph and ordered list sections that relate to the footnotes.

You are wanting people to click on footnote numbers to be taken down to the appropriate footnote, and to click on a footnote to be taken to the footnote number in the text. Is that my correct understanding?

HTML code (using anchor links) is used to achieve that.

Details on how to access the DOM data for copying it, has already been given in this thread in post #11

You are wanting people to click on footnote numbers to be taken down to the appropriate footnote, and to click on a footnote to be taken to the footnote number in the text. Is that my correct understanding?

For now it is enough for me that the numbers would just lead to the footnotes (after that I will deal with giving the option to come back).

HTML code (using anchor links) is used to achieve that.

Yet, but this is not the environment I work with with the strange rendering and I think my JavaScript shows I do understand the concept well enough.

Right-click on the HTML content for the context-sensitive menu, and select Inspect (bottom option in Chrome).

I usually use F12 but it doesn’t explain to me how to copy all DOM content in one go and then paste it here.

It looks like you might learn something useful here after all. :slight_smile:

It looks like you are using spans instead of anchors as I mentioned in my previous post.

<span dir="rtl" class="footnote" href="#note_anchor_1"><sup class="footnote_inner">1</sup></span>

That should be an anchor!
I.e.

<a dir="rtl" class="footnote" href="#note_anchor_1"><sup class="footnote_inner">1</sup></a>

That’s why I’m trying to get him to post the HTML code, so that we can all see what’s happening and get things correct first, before racing off to the magical scripting wonderland.

Paul I think the rendered html was
posted here
In a previous post.
(I’m on a mobile at the moment so hard to post coherently :))

https://pastebin.com/t7F3Kck8

The overall objective being to help him learn how to paste snippets of HTML code here in his posts.

