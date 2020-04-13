How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3...) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?

Okay, it might be time for show and tell, using PaulOB’s example code.

The second paragraph (I’ve added a superscript number because CSS was used in his example to do that), ends up having the following HTML code:

<p>Tunguska event, made in the interiors of collapsing stars! Galaxies intelligent beings not a sunrise but a galaxyrise the ash of stellar alchemy from which we spring tingling of the spine preserve and cherish <a href="#fn3" class="fnote" id="fnote3"><sup>3</sup></a> that pale blue dot Apollonius of Perga, a still more glorious dawn</p>

And the footnotes section has the following footnote as reference:

<li id="fn3">Footnote <b></b>: lorem ipsum dolor sit amet <a class="back" href="#fnote3">Back to text</a></li>

Do you see how the HTML code has a link down to the footnote?

Do you see how the footnote has a link back up to the text?

That is what we are wanting you to do for yourself on your own HTML code. Get the idea working first, with no JavaScript code.

Get it working in HTML on your own test page and after that you can then move on to doing other things, like automatically generating some of it from scripting instead.