Paul, if I understood you correctly you tried to clue that in my example, a
<li> object won’t even appear in DOM as a list because it will be created later (after parsing and rendering).
How to create ascending-numbers (1,2,3...) CSS IDs and corresponding hrefs with JavaScript?
No worries I’m probably more of a hindrance here than a help anyway
The first example I posted was in answer to what @Paul_Wilkins said above about having a working version in CSS and html (no JS) first so that you can then work out what code you would need to produce that result.
The second example uses jquery and basically produces the html for the first example. If you look at the second example’s html there are no ids or hrefs in order to link to and from the footnotes. The jquery iterates through the footnote numbers and applies ids and hrefs to them and vice versa for the actual footnotes.
I thought it may help in your quest to do something in vanilla JS if you could see a basic version
No worries if its no use but as Paul said above it would help if you post the generated html that your code produces so that at least there is something solid to work with
Indeed I missed; I totally passed on the jQuery example due to a cognitive bias of wanting to do everything vanilla.
I found a vanilla way to do what I want on an HTML document I already have (created by MediaWiki) but from some reason the number, which appears in DOM as an anchor link and should be clickable, just isn’t clickable.
const numbers = Array.from(Array(100)).map((e,i)=>i+1)
document.querySelectorAll(".footnote").forEach( (element, i)=>{
element.setAttribute("href", `#${numbers[i]}`)
});
document.querySelectorAll("#footnotes_list>li").forEach( (element, i)=>{
element.setAttribute("id", numbers[i]);
});
Any idea why numbers such as[1] aren’t clickable would be most welcome.
You didn’t show your html but as long as the elements are anchors they will work. I added your code to suit my example and it worked straight away.
Note that even though html allows you to start ids with digits CSS does not allow you to style them so its best not to start ids with a number. If you look at my jquery example I made the ids #fn1, #fn2, #fn3 etc.
Notice that in my example I also reversed the procedure so that the footnote descriptions will link you right back to the point you left it. There’s nothing worse than jumping to the bottom of the page to read a footnote and then not being able to go back to where you started easily
The reason to start with plain HTML and no JavaScript, is so that you have a map of where you need to go. Sometimes we keep that map in our head, but in this case it will be much easier for you when that map to exist as a separate HTML file.
Start with the map, then program your way to success.
Right-click on the HTML content for the context-sensitive menu, and select Inspect (bottom option in Chrome).
The purpose here is for you to update the HTML code to add named anchors to where the footnotes came from, and ended up going to.
What I get either when checking the source code (CTRL+U) or when I copy
<html> tag from DOM to a file, is different than what I get on the screen while surfing website.
As I am not a frontend expert, I cannot explain this and assume it might be a CMS bias.
Okay, it might be time for show and tell, using PaulOB’s example code.
The second paragraph (I’ve added a superscript number because CSS was used in his example to do that), ends up having the following HTML code:
<p>Tunguska event, made in the interiors of collapsing stars! Galaxies
intelligent beings not a sunrise but a galaxyrise the ash of stellar alchemy
from which we spring tingling of the spine preserve and
cherish <a href="#fn3" class="fnote" id="fnote3"><sup>3</sup></a> that pale blue dot
Apollonius of Perga, a still more glorious dawn</p>
And the footnotes section has the following footnote as reference:
<li id="fn3">Footnote <b></b>: lorem ipsum dolor sit
amet <a class="back" href="#fnote3">Back to text</a></li>
Do you see how the HTML code has a link down to the footnote?
Do you see how the footnote has a link back up to the text?
That is what we are wanting you to do for yourself on your own HTML code. Get the idea working first, with no JavaScript code.
Get it working in HTML on your own test page and after that you can then move on to doing other things, like automatically generating some of it from scripting instead.
I saw both algorithms but I cannot control the HTML in MediaWiki freely like this because it automatically creates my HTML from its templates and PHP, hence I think that my only option is to use JavaScript directly.
But, if my JavaScript is ineffective (in the sense that the numbers aren’t clickable), than I might need to find a MediaWiki extension and templates solution which is something I wanted to avoid so far.
You don’t need to use mediawiki at all when putting together some test HTML code.
Yes, but I don’t understand why such a testing is relevant to the problem I am having were similar HTML appears in DOM but is practically ineffective.
Because, it helps you to precisely understand the HTML code that’s needed, to show the desired end result to users viewing the page.
But I already know what I want to achieve with HTML and have created that HTML indirectly as I have exampled above and yet from some reason it’s ineffective in the CMS and I only ask here what might cause it to be ineffective.
Good. Please show us then the exact HTML code that is needed, and we’ll help you to learn about the JavaScript that can help to achieve that.
You can post code in your post by surrounding it with three backticks.
This linked post has further details about adding tags around your code.
That’s not needed to show the paragraph and ordered list sections that relate to the footnotes.
You are wanting people to click on footnote numbers to be taken down to the appropriate footnote, and to click on a footnote to be taken to the footnote number in the text. Is that my correct understanding?
HTML code (using anchor links) is used to achieve that.
Details on how to access the DOM data for copying it, has already been given in this thread in post #11
You are wanting people to click on footnote numbers to be taken down to the appropriate footnote, and to click on a footnote to be taken to the footnote number in the text. Is that my correct understanding?
For now it is enough for me that the numbers would just lead to the footnotes (after that I will deal with giving the option to come back).
HTML code (using anchor links) is used to achieve that.
Yet, but this is not the environment I work with with the strange rendering and I think my JavaScript shows I do understand the concept well enough.
Right-click on the HTML content for the context-sensitive menu, and select Inspect (bottom option in Chrome).
I usually use F12 but it doesn’t explain to me how to copy all DOM content in one go and then paste it here.
It looks like you might learn something useful here after all.