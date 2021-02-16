How to create an age column in database and date field?

the number in brackets in a numeric specification like INT(3) does not mean what you think it means

an INT or INTEGER column can hold ~any~ integer value between -2,147,483,648 and 2,147,483,647

perhaps you might want MySQL’s TINYINT, which allows values between -128 and 127

SMALLINT is standard SQL and can hold values between -32768 and 32767

the number in parentheses refers to how many digits you want displayed when using the ZEROFILL option, which almost nobody uses

that said, storing birthdate is a much better strategy than storing age, because age is one of those data elements that, ahem, ages badly