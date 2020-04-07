I need to make this smooth popup effect on my website, can anyone tell me how can i do this.
How to create a smooth popup effect
Hi ronoet8, welcome to the forums!
I looked at you video, but it’s not clear to me what the popup effect is in the video that you’re trying to do.
Could you elaborate what you want to achieve?
Thanks @Erik_J
Thanks for your comment, actually I want to make look like effect on my page. And i want to say that you maybe look, when i scroll the page up or down then it will slowly come and cover enter the display.
The page is constantly scrolled/moved up and down and also zoomed, what part in the page represent the popup?
Please describe the popup so I can find out what you are referring to.
Sorry for my incomplete sentence. Actually I want to make a system like a zoom in and out.
Sorry, but you need to explain in detail what you want, as it is still unclear. I cannot see the video; it won’t play for me. In any case, it is always better to explain what you are trying to achieve on your site, rather than just saying “I want something like this”.
Please post the code you have so far and explain what exactly should happen, and which part(s) of the page it should affect.
I think the OP is asking for an element to expand as it gets to the middle of the screen much like a popup would.
Maybe something like this old example.
That example is very jerky so needs to be rewritten by a JS expert.
I think you nailed it looking at the video! …I hope.
(You must have a really big treasure chest.)
yeah, you are right. but your attachment is not showing here.
Did you click “Run Pen”?
no, I’m not doing that
Why not?
Or did you mean you hadn’t tried doing that?
Codepen is safe and an ideal way to exchange code (much safer than the video link you wanted us to look at).
oh thanks, i will try soon…