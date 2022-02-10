How to create a search with multiple tables with php and mysqli

The query you posted isn’t valid, you can’t just stick AND in there to join multiple tables. I suspect you are going down the correct avenue with UNION, but this really isn’t a PHP question, it’s a database question. Once you have the query working, then you can add the PHP to retrieve the results from it.

You didn’t post your attempt with UNION, but it’s generally something along the lines of

SELECT col1, col2 from tl_category where col1 like '%searchparam%' UNION SELECT col1, col2 from apartment_rent where col2 like '%searchterm%'

and so on.

I’ll move this into the database section where I am sure there will be more useful responses.