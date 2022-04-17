How to create a POS system

It’s only none sense if you don’t understand that servers require energy to run and be on all the time. Hosting a php project with a traditional database is equivalent to leaving the lights on all the time and shower running all day every day. On a mass scale like millions of Wordpress websites that directly contribute to climate crisis. You are right though that this isn’t only a php problem but it is a global problem with inefficient technology solutions heavy on servers. Contribute to the crisis at your own risk especially as legislation begins to hold wasteful companies accountable. I’m preparing for a day when servers are regulated like drilling to combat the climate crisis. It’s not out of question in America and Europe’s clean energy initiative. If you run a php site with very little traffic you are wasting energy every second no one is accessing the site. If you run a php site with a lot of traffic you are consuming a lot of energy and contributing directly to the climate crisis. Developers can do better to protect the environment and take an active role in preservation efforts.