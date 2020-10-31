How to create a MySQL View to select the smallest and largest Records?

first, thank for your reply.

i already tried many things but my query is very long so, i don’t know if i should to write it or no,

now , i think in two solution one of them as i described in the question to create 2 view. so for your qsts:

How do you select the lowest unit value in the entire table?

in the lowest unit row always stitemsu_UnitNum = 1 How do you select the second record (and only the second record) of a query?

i tried to select all rows that stitemsu_UnitNum != 1 and then sort it then take the first but i failed to do that because it get one row in all table. (i want one row per item) How do you select the lowest unit value for each grouping of rows by stitems_id?

this point what i failed to achieve it How do you join together results of two different queries?

i joined the st_items_units table two times with items table one of them to get the smallest unit row and the other one to get the other unit row.

i can’t update my Question so i will write what i did here.

this is first part of the query:

CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW `view_items_stock_per_store_with_small_large_unit` as SELECT items.stitems_ID, items.stitems_Status, items.stitems_Name, items.stitems_Type, items.stitems_Pharma_ActiveIngredient, items.stitems_Code, items.stcate_ID, items.stitems_Manufacturer, items.stitems_EpireDateStatus, items.stitems_MinBalance, items.stitems_stagnant, cat.stcate_Name, manuf.manu_Name, sunits.SmallUnitID, sUName.Unit as SmallUnit, lunits.LargeUnitID, lUName.Unit as LargeUnit, lunits.stitemsu_UnitNum, lunits.stitemsu_PurchasesPrice as lPurchasesPrice, sunits.stitemsu_PurchasesPrice as sPurchasesPrice, lunits.stitemsu_SalesPrice as lSalesPrice, sunits.stitemsu_SalesPrice as sSalesPrice, (CASE WHEN items.stitems_Type = 0 THEN COALESCE(ca.Amount, 0) WHEN items.stitems_Type = 1 THEN COALESCE(pa.Amount,0) END) AS stock, (CASE WHEN items.stitems_Type = 0 THEN ca.StoreID WHEN items.stitems_Type = 1 THEN pa.ss_StoreID END) AS storeID, (CASE WHEN items.stitems_Type = 0 THEN ca.store_Name WHEN items.stitems_Type = 1 THEN pa.store_Name END) AS store_Name, (CASE WHEN items.stitems_Type = 0 THEN COALESCE(ca.TotalCost, 0) WHEN items.stitems_Type = 1 THEN COALESCE(pa.TotalCost,0) END) AS totalCost, (CASE WHEN items.stitems_Type = 0 THEN COALESCE(ca.TotalCost, 0) / COALESCE(ca.Amount, 0) WHEN items.stitems_Type = 1 THEN COALESCE(pa.TotalCost,0) / COALESCE(pa.Amount,0) END) AS unitCost FROM st_items items LEFT JOIN (SELECT sunit.stitems_ID, sunit.stitemsu_UnitName as SmallUnitID, sunit.stitemsu_PurchasesPrice, sunit.stitemsu_SalesPrice, sunit.stitemsu_UnitNum FROM st_items_units sunit where sunit.stitemsu_UnitNum =1 GROUP BY sunit.stitems_ID,sunit.stitemsu_UnitName,sunit.stitemsu_PurchasesPrice,sunit.stitemsu_SalesPrice, sunit.stitemsu_UnitNum) sunits ON sunits.stitems_ID = items.stitems_ID LEFT JOIN (SELECT lunit.stitems_ID, lunit.stitemsu_UnitName as LargeUnitID, lunit.stitemsu_PurchasesPrice, lunit.stitemsu_SalesPrice, lunit.stitemsu_UnitNum FROM st_items_units lunit where stitemsu_UnitNum IN (SELECT MAX(stitemsu_UnitNum)) GROUP BY lunit.stitems_ID,lunit.stitemsu_UnitName,lunit.stitemsu_PurchasesPrice,lunit.stitemsu_SalesPrice, lunit.stitemsu_UnitNum order by lunit.stitemsu_UnitNum asc ) lunits ON lunits.stitems_ID = items.stitems_ID

my second idea is to convert the rows to columns like this table:

stitems_ID 1stU 1ndU Num 1ndU Price 2stU 2ndU Num 2ndU Price 3stU 3ndU Num 3ndU Price 4stU 4ndU Num 4ndU Price 1 u1 1 2 U2 10 20 U3 100 200 U3 100 200 2 u1 1 5 U2 12 60 U2 12 60 U2 12 60 3 u1 1 10 u1 1 10 u1 1 10 u1 1 10 4 u1 1 3 U3 12 36 U4 100 300 U7 200 600

and

if the item have only one unit fill the 1st & 2nd , 3rd , 4th with 1st data

if the item have only 2 unit fill the 2nd , 3rd , 4th with 2st data

if the item have only 3 unit fill the 3rd , 4th with 3st data.

but i don’t know how to do that.