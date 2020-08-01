How to create a MySQL View to select the smallest and largest Records?

i have a table contains items units details ( st_items_units ) like :-

-------------------------------------------------------
id ------ stitems_ID  ------unit------ stitemsu_UnitNum --- unit price -----
1  ------ 1           ------u1  ------ 1 ------------------ 2 --------------
2  ------ 1           ------u2  ------ 10 ----------------- 20 -------------
3  ------ 1           ------u3  ------ 100 ---------------- 200 ------------
4  ------ 2           ------u1  ------ 1 ------------------ 5 --------------
5  ------ 2           ------u2  ------ 12 ----------------- 60 -------------
6  ------ 3           ------u1  ------ 1 ------------------ 10 -------------
8  ------ 4           ------u1  ------ 1 ------------------ 3 --------------
9  ------ 4           ------u3  ------ 12 ----------------- 36 -------------
9  ------ 4           ------u4  ------ 100 ---------------- 300 ------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

as the table every item may be have only one unit or 2 unit or 3 unit or more. i want to create 2 view :

1- to select the two smallest unit (if there is one unit for the item , repeat the only one ). as this table :

-------------------------------------------------------
stitems_ID ---- stitems_Name ---- SmallUnit ---- LargeUnit ------ SmallUnitPrice ---- LargeUnitPrice ---- UnitNum
1          ---- item 1       ---- u1 ----------- u2        ------ 2              ---- 20             ---- 10
2          ---- item 2       ---- u1 ----------- u2        ------ 5              ---- 60             ---- 12
3          ---- item 3       ---- u1 ----------- u1        ------ 10             ---- 10             ---- 1
4          ---- item 4       ---- u1 ----------- u3        ------ 3              ---- 36             ---- 12
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2- to select the smallest unit & the largest Unit (if there is one unit for the item , repeat the only one ). as this table :

1          ---- item 1       ---- u1 ----------- u3        ------ 2              ---- 200            ---- 100
2          ---- item 2       ---- u1 ----------- u2        ------ 5              ---- 60             ---- 12
3          ---- item 3       ---- u1 ----------- u1        ------ 10             ---- 10             ---- 1
4          ---- item 4       ---- u1 ----------- u4        ------ 3              ---- 300            ---- 100
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------```