How to create a MySQL View to select the smallest and largest Records?

i have a table contains items units details ( st_items_units ) like :-

-------------------------------------------------------
id ------ stitems_ID  ------unit------ stitemsu_UnitNum --- unit price -----
1  ------ 1           ------u1  ------ 1 ------------------ 2 --------------
2  ------ 1           ------u2  ------ 10 ----------------- 20 -------------
3  ------ 1           ------u3  ------ 100 ---------------- 200 ------------
4  ------ 2           ------u1  ------ 1 ------------------ 5 --------------
5  ------ 2           ------u2  ------ 12 ----------------- 60 -------------
6  ------ 3           ------u1  ------ 1 ------------------ 10 -------------
8  ------ 4           ------u1  ------ 1 ------------------ 3 --------------
9  ------ 4           ------u3  ------ 12 ----------------- 36 -------------
9  ------ 4           ------u4  ------ 100 ---------------- 300 ------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

as the table every item may be have only one unit or 2 unit or 3 unit or more. i want to create 2 view :

1- to select the two smallest unit (if there is one unit for the item , repeat the only one ). as this table :

-------------------------------------------------------
stitems_ID ---- stitems_Name ---- SmallUnit ---- LargeUnit ------ SmallUnitPrice ---- LargeUnitPrice ---- UnitNum
1          ---- item 1       ---- u1 ----------- u2        ------ 2              ---- 20             ---- 10
2          ---- item 2       ---- u1 ----------- u2        ------ 5              ---- 60             ---- 12
3          ---- item 3       ---- u1 ----------- u1        ------ 10             ---- 10             ---- 1
4          ---- item 4       ---- u1 ----------- u3        ------ 3              ---- 36             ---- 12
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2- to select the smallest unit & the largest Unit (if there is one unit for the item , repeat the only one ). as this table :

1          ---- item 1       ---- u1 ----------- u3        ------ 2              ---- 200            ---- 100
2          ---- item 2       ---- u1 ----------- u2        ------ 5              ---- 60             ---- 12
3          ---- item 3       ---- u1 ----------- u1        ------ 10             ---- 10             ---- 1
4          ---- item 4       ---- u1 ----------- u4        ------ 3              ---- 300            ---- 100
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------```
Welcome to SitePoint :slight_smile:

These are both fairly easy, except for the ‘repeat only one’ bit of the first query.

Split the task up. I… can’t make a guess as to your level of SQL knowledge based on this post, so I’ll phrase this as a question to try and gauge/help, in order of challenge:

  1. How do you select the lowest unit value in the entire table?
  2. How do you select the second record (and only the second record) of a query?
  3. How do you select the lowest unit value for each grouping of rows by stitems_id?
  4. How do you join together results of two different queries?

(If you can answer all four of those, you should be able to get the answer to your query…)