How to create a menu tab for my toppage

zhuceyouxiang88: zhuceyouxiang88: It worked！

Thanks for posting what you did.

I’m afraid what you have is only working on your local dev site. It seems the slash points to the localhost .

The root URL should be just the slash /

The slash is the relative URL of the site root: http://example.com/

If your virtual host is configured in your machines hosts file the slash would point to the root.

Setting up virtual hosts:



CMS systems can sometimes store the hard URL containing the full domain in their database, so it would be convienient to use the real domain name also as the virtual host.

But that would direct the browser to the virtual host, making the live site unreachable from that machine. Checking the live site needs a different machine or temporarly edit the dev machine’s host file.