How to create a list of values with tree walker?

bendqh1: bendqh1: let node; while ((node = walker.nextNode())) { // CODE FOR COPYING SPECIAL PAGE NAMES TO CLIPBOARD COMES HERE }

Well firstly I would adjust that while loop so that it doesn’t do variable assignment in the condition area.

let node = walker.nextNode(); while (node) { // CODE FOR COPYING SPECIAL PAGE NAMES TO CLIPBOARD COMES HERE ... node = walker.nextNode(); } }

With the regex, JavaScript doesn’t support using \K. Instead we use capture groups.

const regex = /Special:([a-zA-Z0-9]*)/

Then I would use that loop for populating an array of special lines.

const walker = document.createTreeWalker(document.body, NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT); const specialLines = []; const regex = /Special:([a-zA-Z0-9]*)/ let node = walker.nextNode(); while (node) { if (regex.test(node.textContent)) { specialLines.push(node.textContent); } node = walker.nextNode(); }

Beyond there, we use map to get the capture group of the regex.

const specialTerms = specialLines.map(function getTerm(line) { return line.match(regex)[1]; });

Then it’s just a matter of copying that specialTerms array to the clipboard, with a similar output to console.log in case writing to the clipboard doesn’t work.

if (navigator && navigator.clipboard && navigator.clipboard.writeText) { navigator.clipboard.writeText(specialTerms.join(" ")); } console.log(specialTerms.join(" "));

Here’s the full code.

const walker = document.createTreeWalker(document.body, NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT); const specialLines = []; const regex = /Special:([a-zA-Z0-9]*)/ let node = walker.nextNode(); while (node) { if (regex.test(node.textContent)) { specialLines.push(node.textContent); } node = walker.nextNode(); } const specialTerms = specialLines.map(function getTerm(line) { return line.match(regex)[1]; }); if (navigator && navigator.clipboard && navigator.clipboard.writeText) { navigator.clipboard.writeText(specialTerms.join(", ")); } console.log(specialTerms.join(" "));

All of that could be done inside of the while loop, but doing it the way I’ve done above helps to reduce complexity of what’s going on.