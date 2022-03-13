How to create a list of values with tree walker?

Well firstly I would adjust that while loop so that it doesn’t do variable assignment in the condition area.
let node = walker.nextNode();
while (node) {
// CODE FOR COPYING SPECIAL PAGE NAMES TO CLIPBOARD COMES HERE
...
node = walker.nextNode();
}
}
With the regex, JavaScript doesn’t support using \K. Instead we use capture groups.
const regex = /Special:([a-zA-Z0-9]*)/
Then I would use that loop for populating an array of special lines.
const walker = document.createTreeWalker(document.body, NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT);
const specialLines = [];
const regex = /Special:([a-zA-Z0-9]*)/
let node = walker.nextNode();
while (node) {
if (regex.test(node.textContent)) {
specialLines.push(node.textContent);
}
node = walker.nextNode();
}
Beyond there, we use map to get the capture group of the regex.
const specialTerms = specialLines.map(function getTerm(line) {
return line.match(regex)[1];
});
Then it’s just a matter of copying that specialTerms array to the clipboard, with a similar output to console.log in case writing to the clipboard doesn’t work.
if (navigator && navigator.clipboard && navigator.clipboard.writeText) {
navigator.clipboard.writeText(specialTerms.join(" "));
}
console.log(specialTerms.join(" "));
Here’s the full code.
const walker = document.createTreeWalker(document.body, NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT);
const specialLines = [];
const regex = /Special:([a-zA-Z0-9]*)/
let node = walker.nextNode();
while (node) {
if (regex.test(node.textContent)) {
specialLines.push(node.textContent);
}
node = walker.nextNode();
}
const specialTerms = specialLines.map(function getTerm(line) {
return line.match(regex)[1];
});
if (navigator && navigator.clipboard && navigator.clipboard.writeText) {
navigator.clipboard.writeText(specialTerms.join(", "));
}
console.log(specialTerms.join(" "));
All of that could be done inside of the while loop, but doing it the way I’ve done above helps to reduce complexity of what’s going on.