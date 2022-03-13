How to create a list of values with tree walker?

In this webpage there are names of Wikipedia special pages, i.e. pages of the “Special:” namespace.

The names are scattered throughout this long webpage.

I can match the names, download them, and sort them in a list via the shell, this way:

curl https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Help:Special_page -s | grep -oP 'Special:\K[a-zA-Z0-9]*' | sort -u > special_page_names

JavaScript

Primarily for the sake of learning and experiment I ask.

Is there a way to save the names to clipboard, similarly filtered (as with grep and sort ) via JavaScript tree walker?