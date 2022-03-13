How to create a list of values with tree walker?

In this webpage there are names of Wikipedia special pages, i.e. pages of the “Special:” namespace.
The names are scattered throughout this long webpage.
I can match the names, download them, and sort them in a list via the shell, this way:
curl https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Help:Special_page -s | grep -oP 'Special:\K[a-zA-Z0-9]*' | sort -u > special_page_names
JavaScript
Primarily for the sake of learning and experiment I ask.
Is there a way to save the names to clipboard, similarly filtered (as with
grep and
sort) via JavaScript tree walker?
const regex = /Special:\K[a-zA-Z0-9]*/
const walker = document.createTreeWalker(
document.body,
NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT
)
let node;
while ((node = walker.nextNode())) {
// CODE FOR COPYING SPECIAL PAGE NAMES TO CLIPBOARD COMES HERE
}