How to create a Linux subdomain and use a public_html subdirectory

Assuming you want them to run the same codebase, one way to do it is inside the index.php file for the subdomain, is to set an indicator (if needed) on who is running, and then include the main code base index file.

For this to work, the subdomain needs to have access to the main code base. Depending on the server setup, this might be restricted by the user running apache, or PHP settings. If, you would either need to give the users access to the different codebase, or soften the settings.

Another method, would be as you suggested to change the subdomain to point to the main codebase. This should be doable from the virtual host files if you run apache, just make sure you update the correct ones. Though if you are running WHM or any similar management software packages, those might override changes you do. (I have only done similar updates to subdomains on nginx in the past.)