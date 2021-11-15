How to create a Linux subdomain and use a public_html subdirectory

I have managed

to create umpteen subdomains on a Ubuntu 21.04 VPS and they all work as expected. Also each have separate SSL Certificates courtesy of LetsEncrypt.org

The Problem:

I use CodeIgniter4 PHP Framework and unfortunately it requires the subdomain to call the following file:

https://mysubdomain.example.com/publi_html/index.php

Unfortunately the subdomain has the following set:

incorrect:

$_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] = "/var/www/mydomain.com/mySubdomain/";

required:

$_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] = "/var/www/mydomain.com/mySubdomain/public_html/";

File: /etc/apache2/sites_available/mySubdomain.conf

<VirtualHost *:80>
    ServerName  mysubDomain.example.com
    DocumentRoot /var/www/example.com/mysubdomainl
    # VirtualDocumentRoot /var/www/example.com/mysubdoman
    <Directory /var/www/example.com/mysubdomain>
      Options +Indexes +FollowSymlinks +MultiViews
      AllowOverride all
      Require all granted
    </Directory>
    ErrorLog  ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error-example-mysubdoain.log
    # CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
</VirtualHost>

Requirements:

I would like to browse to https://mysubdomain.example.com and to call the follwoing file:

/var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/public_html/index.php

This follwoing file is beings called:

/var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php

Unsuccesful Trials and Errors

  1. Adding /public_html to /etc/apache2/sites_available/mysubdomain.conf path
  2. Adding Virtual DocumentRoot
  3. using ***var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php to chmod to the public_html directory
  4. using ***var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php to "Heading(‘Location: public_html/index.php’);
  5. Read but did not understand many posts and the documentation.

Any ideas?

Are you trying to make a codebase that will automatically create and set up subdomains, or are you manually setting them up?

Looking at your virtual host file, you are setting up a wildcard, or was that an attempt to get all subdomains pointing to the main domain codebase?

Edit:
Could you also let us know the file structure of your main domain?
And how you would like the subdomains set up according to that.
(i.e. why do you need public_html in the path).

Assuming you want them to run the same codebase, one way to do it is inside the index.php file for the subdomain, is to set an indicator (if needed) on who is running, and then include the main code base index file.

For this to work, the subdomain needs to have access to the main code base. Depending on the server setup, this might be restricted by the user running apache, or PHP settings. If, you would either need to give the users access to the different codebase, or soften the settings.

Another method, would be as you suggested to change the subdomain to point to the main codebase. This should be doable from the virtual host files if you run apache, just make sure you update the correct ones. Though if you are running WHM or any similar management software packages, those might override changes you do. (I have only done similar updates to subdomains on nginx in the past.)