How to create a Linux subdomain and use a public_html subdirectory

I have managed

to create umpteen subdomains on a Ubuntu 21.04 VPS and they all work as expected. Also each have separate SSL Certificates courtesy of LetsEncrypt.org…

The Problem:

I use CodeIgniter4 PHP Framework and unfortunately it requires the subdomain to call the following file:

Unfortunately the subdomain has the following set:

$_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] = "/var/www/mydomain.com/mySubdomain/";

$_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"] = "/var/www/mydomain.com/mySubdomain/public_html/";

File: /etc/apache2/sites_available/mySubdomain.conf

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName mysubDomain.example.com DocumentRoot /var/www/example.com/mysubdomainl # VirtualDocumentRoot /var/www/example.com/mysubdoman <Directory /var/www/example.com/mysubdomain> Options +Indexes +FollowSymlinks +MultiViews AllowOverride all Require all granted </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error-example-mysubdoain.log # CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost>

I would like to browse to https://mysubdomain.example.com and to call the follwoing file:

/var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/public_html/index.php

This follwoing file is beings called:

/var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php

Unsuccesful Trials and Errors

Adding /public_html to /etc/apache2/sites_available/mysubdomain.conf path Adding Virtual DocumentRoot using ***var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php to chmod to the public_html directory using ***var/www/example.com/mysubdomain/index.php to "Heading(‘Location: public_html/index.php’); Read but did not understand many posts and the documentation.

Any ideas?