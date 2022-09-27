How to create a function that validates the name in html form

PHP
#1

I am trying to validate a html form using php. But I’m having a hard time since our professor provided us a pre coded activity.

Code goes like this,

if(isset($_POST['save'])){
       
        $firstname = htmlentities($_POST['fn']);
        $lastname = htmlentities($_POST['ln']);
        $email = htmlentities($_POST['email']);
        $status = 'Inactive';
        if(isset($_POST['status'])){
            $status = $_POST['status'];
        }
        $faculty = array(
            "firstname" => $firstname,
            "lastname" => $lastname,
            "email" => $email,
            "academic_rank" => $_POST['rank'],
            "department" => $_POST['department'],
            "admission_role" => $_POST['role'],
            "status" => $status
        );
        array_push($_SESSION['faculty'], $faculty);

        
        header('location: faculty.php');
    }

?>

<form class="add-faculty" action="addfaculty.php" method="post">
                        <label for="fn">First Name</label>
                        <input type="text" id="fn" name="fn" required placeholder="Enter first name">
                        <label for="ln">Last Name</label>
                        <input type="text" id="ln" name="ln" required placeholder="Enter last name">
                        <label for="email">Email</label>
                        <input type="email" id="email" name="email" required placeholder="Enter email">
                        <label for="rank">Academic Rank</label>
                        <select name="rank" id="rank">
                            <option value="None">--Select--</option>
                            <option value="Instructor">Instructor</option>
                            <option value="Asst. Professor">Asst. Professor</option>
                            <option value="Asso. Professor">Asso. Professor</option>
                            <option value="Professor">Professor</option>
                        </select>
                        <label for="department">Department</label>
                        <select name="department" id="department">
                            <option value="None">--Select--</option>
                            <option value="Computer Science">Computer Science</option>
                            <option value="Information Technology">Information Technology</option>
                        </select>
                        <div>
                            <label for="role">Admission Role</label><br>
                            <label class="container" for="admin">Admission Officer
                                <input type="radio" name="role" id="admin" value="Admission Officer">
                                <span class="checkmark"></span>
                            </label>
                            <label class="container" for="interviewer">Interviewer
                                <input type="radio" name="role" id="interviewer" value="Interviewer" checked>
                                <span class="checkmark"></span>
                            </label>

                        </div>
                        <label for="status">Is Status of Employee Active?</label><br>
                        <label class="container" for="status">Yes
                            <input type="checkbox" name="status" id="status" value="Active Employee" checked>
                            <span class="checkbox"></span>
                        </label>
                        <div>
                            <input type="submit" class="button" value="Save Faculty" name="save" id="save">
                        </div>
                    </form>

So, how can I validate or sanitize the user input such as name, lastname, etc. Please help. Thank you.