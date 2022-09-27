How to create a function that validates the name in html form

I am trying to validate a html form using php. But I’m having a hard time since our professor provided us a pre coded activity.

Code goes like this,

if(isset($_POST['save'])){ $firstname = htmlentities($_POST['fn']); $lastname = htmlentities($_POST['ln']); $email = htmlentities($_POST['email']); $status = 'Inactive'; if(isset($_POST['status'])){ $status = $_POST['status']; } $faculty = array( "firstname" => $firstname, "lastname" => $lastname, "email" => $email, "academic_rank" => $_POST['rank'], "department" => $_POST['department'], "admission_role" => $_POST['role'], "status" => $status ); array_push($_SESSION['faculty'], $faculty); header('location: faculty.php'); } ?>

<form class="add-faculty" action="addfaculty.php" method="post"> <label for="fn">First Name</label> <input type="text" id="fn" name="fn" required placeholder="Enter first name"> <label for="ln">Last Name</label> <input type="text" id="ln" name="ln" required placeholder="Enter last name"> <label for="email">Email</label> <input type="email" id="email" name="email" required placeholder="Enter email"> <label for="rank">Academic Rank</label> <select name="rank" id="rank"> <option value="None">--Select--</option> <option value="Instructor">Instructor</option> <option value="Asst. Professor">Asst. Professor</option> <option value="Asso. Professor">Asso. Professor</option> <option value="Professor">Professor</option> </select> <label for="department">Department</label> <select name="department" id="department"> <option value="None">--Select--</option> <option value="Computer Science">Computer Science</option> <option value="Information Technology">Information Technology</option> </select> <div> <label for="role">Admission Role</label><br> <label class="container" for="admin">Admission Officer <input type="radio" name="role" id="admin" value="Admission Officer"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> <label class="container" for="interviewer">Interviewer <input type="radio" name="role" id="interviewer" value="Interviewer" checked> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> </div> <label for="status">Is Status of Employee Active?</label><br> <label class="container" for="status">Yes <input type="checkbox" name="status" id="status" value="Active Employee" checked> <span class="checkbox"></span> </label> <div> <input type="submit" class="button" value="Save Faculty" name="save" id="save"> </div> </form>

So, how can I validate or sanitize the user input such as name, lastname, etc. Please help. Thank you.