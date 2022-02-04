How to create a free CDN, Content Delivery Network account

AWS s3 provides 5TB of s3 storage for free.

AWS Cloudfront provides 5TB transfer out and 10 million requests per month free.

In addition, for new accounts many more free and discounted services are available for a year.

This being said the complexity of setting up a cdn on aws is because there isn’t really a push button to create a cdn. Creating a cdn on aws requires combining two services. Those services are s3 and Cloudfront.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. Cloud Object Storage – Amazon S3 – Amazon Web Services Amazon S3 is cloud object storage with industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. S3 is ideal for data lakes, mobile applications, backup and restore, archival, IoT devices, ML, AI, and analytics.

s3 is an elastic object storage file system. The top level of each storage lets call it a drive is a bucket. A bucket can be made publicly available over the internet but that is not recommended. Instead cloudffront can be used to setup a distribution that exposes an s3 bucket or folder (prefix) within that bucket to the public inernet.

I asked about access control because aws actually has some very powerful and flexible access control features. Using what is called federated identities read, write access can be restricted to objects and/or prefixes in s3. This requires using zero-trust signed URLs or signed cookies to authenticate and identify users. That said you can federate users through aws using a provider adaptor and some of the default adaptors provided integrate directly with oauth and saml.

For my own application I’m actually not just storing compiled js, css, and html but data entities in natural form as json documents inside s3. For me this is a very cheap, highly available, scalable solution in comparison to a bulky relational database or even managed nosql db like mongo. All get by id (uuid) requests in the application fetch json flat files from the cdn rather than a physical database.

Lastly s3 objects can be used with Athena. In Athena you can build tables like in MySQL from objects and their contents stored in s3. Once the tables are defined and populated it can be queried using SQL.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. Amazon Athena - Serverless Interactive Query Service - Amazon Web Services Amazon Athena is a serverless, interactive query service to query data and analyze big data in Amazon S3 using standard SQL. Most results are delivered within seconds.

I haven’t programmed in php in half a decade but when I was working on a php project way back when used flysystem to easily read and write files to s3.