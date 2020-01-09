How to create a dynamic dropdown with info fetched from mysql in react js

This is my code in my index,jsx file for fetching the info of all students from database
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import * as myConstClass from '../../../constant.js'
class Students extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
students: [],
}
}
componentDidMount() {
fetch(myConstClass.BASE_URL + 'students//get_all_students/')
.then(response => response.json())
.then(response => {
this.setState({ students: response })
})
.catch(err => console.log(err))
}
render() {
const { students } = this.state
return (
<div>
<Field
name="student_id"
component={renderTextField}
select
label="Select student"
>
<MenuItem className="material-form__option" value={students.id}>
{students.first_name}
</MenuItem>
</Field>
</div>
)
}
}
but the dropdown is not populating , how can I do it ?