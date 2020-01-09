How to create a dynamic dropdown with info fetched from mysql in react js

This is my code in my index,jsx file for fetching the info of all students from database

import React, { Component } from 'react' import * as myConstClass from '../../../constant.js' class Students extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props) this.state = { students: [], } } componentDidMount() { fetch(myConstClass.BASE_URL + 'students//get_all_students/') .then(response => response.json()) .then(response => { this.setState({ students: response }) }) .catch(err => console.log(err)) } render() { const { students } = this.state return ( <div> <Field name="student_id" component={renderTextField} select label="Select student" > <MenuItem className="material-form__option" value={students.id}> {students.first_name} </MenuItem> </Field> </div> ) } }

but the dropdown is not populating , how can I do it ?