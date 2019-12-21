How to create a dropdown list containing the categories in the database?

Hey… I created a file to add a category, and a file to add a subcategory. In this file, I want to create a drop-down list that includes (categories in the database), I have created a database called “store” - contains: the category table for categories contains two fields, one for identifier and the other for the category name, and a table “subcat” for subcategories contains On 3 fields … ID field, subcat_nm field for subcategory, parent_id field for class ID that is, >> cat_id = parent_id

`CREATE TABLE `category` ( `cat_id` int(4) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `cat_nm` varchar(30) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`cat_id`) ); CREATE TABLE `subcat` ( `subcat_id` int(4) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `parent_id` int(4) NOT NULL, `subcat_nm` varchar(35) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`subcat_id`) );`

config.php

<?php error_reporting( E_ALL & ~E_DEPRECATED & ~E_NOTICE ); ob_start(); session_start(); define('DB_DRIVER', 'mysql'); define('DB_SERVER', 'localhost'); define('DB_SERVER_USERNAME', 'root'); define('DB_SERVER_PASSWORD', ''); define('DB_DATABASE', 'store'); define('PROJECT_NAME', 'test'); $dboptions = array( PDO::ATTR_PERSISTENT => FALSE, PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC, PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO::MYSQL_ATTR_INIT_COMMAND => 'SET NAMES utf8', ); try { $DB = new PDO(DB_DRIVER.':host='.DB_SERVER.';dbname='.DB_DATABASE, DB_SERVER_USERNAME, DB_SERVER_PASSWORD , $dboptions); } catch (Exception $ex) { echo $ex->getMessage(); die; } //get error/success messages if ($_SESSION["errorType"] != "" && $_SESSION["errorMsg"] != "" ) { $ERROR_TYPE = $_SESSION["errorType"]; $ERROR_MSG = $_SESSION["errorMsg"]; $_SESSION["errorType"] = ""; $_SESSION["errorMsg"] = ""; } ?>

These are codes for adding a subcategory

The file addsubcategory.php

<? php require_once './config.php'; ?> <div class = "row"> <div class = "panel panel-primary"> <div class = "panel-body"> <form class = "form-horizontal" name = "contact_form" id = "contact_form" enctype = "multipart / form-data" method = "post" action = "process_subcategory.php"> <input type = "hidden" name = "mode" value = "<? php echo ($ _GET [" m "] ==" update ")?" update_old ":" add_new ";?>">> <input type = "hidden" name = "subcat_id" value = "<? php echo intval ($ results [0] [" subcat_id "]);?>"> <fieldset> <div class = "form-group"> <label class = "col-lg-4 control-label" for = "subcat_nm"> Choose category </label> <div class = "col-lg-5"> <? php // Here I want to create a dropdown list containing the categories from the database ?> </div> </div> <br> <p> <div class = "form-group"> <label class = "col-lg-4 control-label" for = "subcat_nm"> Add subcategory </label> <div class = "col-lg-5"> <input type = "text" value = "<? php echo $ results [0] [" subcat_nm "]?>" placeholder = "" id = "subcat_nm" class = "form-control" name = "subcat_nm" required = "required"> </div> </div> <div class = "form-group"> <div class = "col-lg-5 col-lg-offset-4"> <button class = "btn btn-primary" type = "submit"> Submit </button> </div> </div> </fieldset> </form> </div> </div> </div>

process_subcategory.php file

<? php require './config.php'; $ mode = $ _REQUEST ["mode"]; if ($ mode == "add_new") { $ parent_id = trim ($ _ POST ['parent_id']); $ subcat_nm = trim ($ _ POST ['subcat_nm']); $ error = FALSE; if (! $ error) { $ sql = "INSERT INTO` subcat` (`parent_id`,` subcat_nm`) VALUES ". "(: parent_id,: subcat_nm)"; try { $ stmt = $ DB-> prepare ($ sql); // bind the values $ stmt-> bindValue (": parent_id", $ parent_id); $ stmt-> bindValue (": subcat_nm", $ subcat_nm); // execute Query $ stmt-> execute (); $ result = $ stmt-> rowCount (); if ($ result> 0) { $ _SESSION ["errorType"] = "success"; $ _SESSION ["errorMsg"] = "Added successful."; } else { $ _SESSION ["errorType"] = "danger"; $ _SESSION ["errorMsg"] = "The addition failed."; } } catch (Exception $ ex) { $ _SESSION ["errorType"] = "danger"; $ _SESSION ["errorMsg"] = $ ex-> getMessage (); } } header ("location: addsubcategory.php"); } ?>

Please Helppppp