How to create a age column in database and date field?

Databases
#1

Hi there,

I am very fairly new to MySQL and wondered the best way to create a age column and also a date field that records the date that the user submitted a form into the database.

Can i just use something like

age INT(3)

Any help would be great, thanks.

#2

the number in brackets in a numeric specification like INT(3) does not mean what you think it means

an INT or INTEGER column can hold ~any~ integer value between -2,147,483,648 and 2,147,483,647

perhaps you might want MySQL’s TINYINT, which allows values between -128 and 127

SMALLINT is standard SQL and can hold values between -32768 and 32767

the number in parentheses refers to how many digits you want displayed when using the ZEROFILL option, which almost nobody uses

that said, storing birthdate is a much better strategy than storing age, because age is one of those data elements that, ahem, ages badly

#3

as for “a date field that records the date that the user submitted a form into the database” you should probbaly use a DATE column

#4

You might find the reference manual helpful.