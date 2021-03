How do I permanently count the number of times a button was clicked for everyone on the website?

I have this but, it resets every time I went on it. So I want it to be permanent across the globe for all the users like someone click it then another user can view their click.

<button onclick="myFunction()">Click</button> <p id="demo"></p> <script> var count = 0; function myFunction() { document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = count++; } </script>

Can you do this without databases though?