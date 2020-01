Hi @pooja101 and a warm welcome the forum.

It is not easy to suggest solutions without having more information.

Please supply typical “user profile data”, images, thumbnails, etc

If it is just a single occurrence then perhaps use a free online application. If numerous profiles are required then it would help to know your software expertise.

Following is from one of many free online applications:

Profile - pooja101 - The SitePoint Forums.pdf (73.1 KB)