How to convert this to simple html and css?

Hi there fumeeptc,

here you go…

HTML

<div class="themes"> <ul> <li class="theme-default">1</li> <li class="theme-2">2</li> <li class="theme-3">3</li> <li class="theme-4">4</li> <li class="theme-5">5</li> <li class="theme-6">6</li> </ul> </div> <div class="grid-container"> <div class="mask top"></div> <div class="mask left"></div> <div class="content"> <div class="cal"> <div class="day" tabindex="0">1</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">2</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">3</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">4</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">5</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">6</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">7</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">8</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">9</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">10</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">11</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">12</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">13</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">14</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">15</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">16</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">17</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">18</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">19</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">20</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">21</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">22</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">23</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">24</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">25</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">26</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">27</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">28</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">29</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">30</div> <div class="day" tabindex="0">31</div> <div class="day"> <div class="oom">1</div> </div> <div class="day"> <div class="oom">2</div> </div> <div class="day"> <div class="oom">3</div> </div> <div class="day"> <div class="oom">4</div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="mask right"></div> <div class="mask bottom"></div> </div> <div id="light"></div>

CSS

body, html { height: 100%; margin: 0; } body { overflow: hidden; font-family: courier; font-weight: bold; } .cal { z-index: 5; display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(7, 1fr); } .day { user-select: none; text-align: center; font-size: 1.2rem; padding: .75rem; position: relative; z-index: 9; cursor: pointer; } .day:focus { outline: none; } .day:after { transition: all .4s; content: ''; position: absolute; z-index: -1; } #light { position: absolute; width: 15rem; height: 15rem; z-index: 4; border-radius: 50%; transform: translate3d(-50%, -50%, 0); } .grid-container { display: grid; height: 100%; grid-template-columns: 1fr 401px 1fr; grid-template-rows: .5fr 250px 1fr; grid-gap: 0px 0px; grid-template-areas: "top top top" "left content right" "bottom bottom bottom"; } .top { grid-area: top; } .left { grid-area: left; } .content { grid-area: content; } .right { grid-area: right; } .bottom { grid-area: bottom; } .mask { position: relative; z-index: 99; } .themes { position: relative; z-index: 100; } .themes ul { margin: 0; display: flex; padding: 2rem; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .themes li { width: 3rem; height: 3rem; position: relative; cursor: pointer; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-size: 1.4rem; border: 2px solid transparent; } .themes li:hover { opacity: .8; } .theme-default { background-color: #292c33; color: #eee; } .theme-default .mask { background: #292c33; } .theme-default .oom { color: rgba(238, 238, 238, 0.4); } .theme-default #light { background: radial-gradient(ellipse at center, rgba(238, 238, 238, 0.5) 0%, rgba(238, 238, 238, 0) 50%); } .theme-default .day { border: 2px solid #292c33; } .theme-default .day:after { background-color: #292c33; top: 2px; bottom: 2px; right: 2px; left: 2px; } .theme-default .day:not(.oom):hover { background-color: #eee; } .theme-default .day:not(.oom):hover:after { background-color: #40444f; } .theme-default .themes { background-color: #292c33; } .theme-default .theme-default { border-color: #fff; } .theme-2 { background-color: #233b23; color: #bada55; } .theme-2 .mask { background: #233b23; } .theme-2 .oom { color: rgba(186, 218, 85, 0.4); } .theme-2 #light { background: radial-gradient(ellipse at center, rgba(186, 218, 85, 0.5) 0%, rgba(186, 218, 85, 0) 50%); } .theme-2 .day { border: 2px solid #233b23; } .theme-2 .day:after { background-color: #233b23; top: 3px; bottom: 3px; right: 3px; left: 3px; } .theme-2 .day:not(.oom):hover { background-color: #bada55; } .theme-2 .day:not(.oom):hover:after { background-color: #1a2b1a; } .theme-2 .themes { background-color: #233b23; } .theme-2 .theme-2 { border-color: #fff; } .theme-3 { background-color: #112; color: #cd7bff; } .theme-3 .mask { background: #112; } .theme-3 .oom { color: rgba(205, 123, 255, 0.4); } .theme-3 #light { background: radial-gradient(ellipse at center, rgba(205, 123, 255, 0.5) 0%, rgba(205, 123, 255, 0) 50%); } .theme-3 .day { border: 2px solid #112; } .theme-3 .day:after { background-color: #112; top: 2px; bottom: 2px; right: 2px; left: 2px; } .theme-3 .day:not(.oom):hover { background-color: #cd7bff; } .theme-3 .day:not(.oom):hover:after { background-color: #222244; } .theme-3 .themes { background-color: #112; } .theme-3 .theme-3 { border-color: #fff; } .theme-4 { background-color: #cd7bff; color: #111; } .theme-4 .mask { background: #cd7bff; } .theme-4 .oom { color: rgba(17, 17, 17, 0.4); } .theme-4 #light { background: radial-gradient(ellipse at center, rgba(17, 17, 17, 0.5) 0%, rgba(17, 17, 17, 0) 50%); } .theme-4 .day { border: 2px solid #cd7bff; } .theme-4 .day:after { background-color: #cd7bff; top: 1px; bottom: 1px; right: 1px; left: 1px; } .theme-4 .day:not(.oom):hover { background-color: #ba48ff; } .theme-4 .day:not(.oom):hover:after { background-color: #c362ff; } .theme-4 .themes { background-color: #cd7bff; } .theme-4 .theme-4 { border-color: #fff; } .theme-5 { background-color: #211; color: #db2a2a; } .theme-5 .mask { background: #211; } .theme-5 .oom { color: rgba(219, 42, 42, 0.4); } .theme-5 #light { background: radial-gradient(ellipse at center, rgba(219, 42, 42, 0.5) 0%, rgba(219, 42, 42, 0) 50%); } .theme-5 .day { border: 2px solid #211; } .theme-5 .day:after { background-color: #211; top: 2px; bottom: 2px; right: 2px; left: 2px; } .theme-5 .day:not(.oom):hover { background-color: #db2a2a; } .theme-5 .day:not(.oom):hover:after { background-color: #110909; } .theme-5 .themes { background-color: #211; } .theme-5 .theme-5 { border-color: #fff; } .theme-6 { background-color: lightgoldenrodyellow; color: rebeccapurple; } .theme-6 .mask { background: lightgoldenrodyellow; } .theme-6 .oom { color: rgba(102, 51, 153, 0.4); } .theme-6 #light { background: radial-gradient(ellipse at center, rgba(0, 250, 154, 0.5) 0%, rgba(0, 250, 154, 0) 50%); } .theme-6 .day { border: 2px solid lightgoldenrodyellow; } .theme-6 .day:after { background-color: lightgoldenrodyellow; top: 3px; bottom: 3px; right: 3px; left: 3px; } .theme-6 .day:not(.oom):hover { background-color: darksalmon; } .theme-6 .day:not(.oom):hover:after { background-color: lightgoldenrodyellow; } .theme-6 .themes { background-color: lightgoldenrodyellow; } .theme-6 .theme-6 { border-color: #fff; } .day { transition: all .2s; } .day:focus { background-color: #ccc; } .day:nth-child(10):focus { transform: translateY(-0.35rem); } .day:nth-child(13) { transition-duration: .6s; } .day:nth-child(13):focus { transform: rotate(360deg); } .day:nth-child(20) { transition-duration: .6s; } .day:nth-child(20):focus { transform: rotateY(180deg); } .day:nth-child(24) { transition-duration: .4s; } .day:nth-child(24):focus { z-index: 19; transform: rotate(10deg) scale(1.1); } .day:nth-child(29) { transition-duration: .4s; } .day:nth-child(29):focus { z-index: 19; transform: rotate(10deg) translate3d(0.25rem, -0.3rem, 2rem); }

coothead