How to convert the following Chrome extension to Manifest v3?

I want to migrate an extension to the new manifest vesion but I am unable to convert the following files from manifest v2 to manifest v3

manifest.json

 {
            "manifest_version": 2, 
            "name": "Notetaking",
            "description": "Plugin to take notes in your browser.", 
            "version": "1.0.0",
            "icons": { 
                "16": "icons/16x16.png", 
                "48": "icons/48x48.png",
                "128": "icons/128x128.png" 
            },
            "background": { 
                "scripts": [
                    "background.js"
                ] },
        
            "browser_action": {
                "default_icon": {
                    "48": "icons/48x48.png",
                    "128": "icons/128x128.png"
                },
                "default_title": "Notetaking",
                "default_popup": "popup.html"
            },
            "permissions": ["storage"]
        }

backgroun.js

  //We are listening for someone who connects here
    chrome.extension.onConnect.addListener(function(port) {
        //Once they disconnect we know that the popup was closed
        port.onDisconnect.addListener(function() {
            //You can do what you want here :)
        });
    });

popup.js

//We connect to background.js, that's listenning for new connections, so that the knows when we close the popup
var port = chrome.extension.connect({name: "SNT"});

//When we're ready... :)
$(document).ready( function() {
    //We try to retrieve the information stored
    chrome.storage.local.get('SNT', function(items) {
        //We insert the information we've received, even if there's none
        $("#SNT").text(items.SNT);
    });

    //Every time we press a key, we save the information to storage
    $("#SNT").bind('keyup', function() {
        chrome.storage.local.set({ 'SNT': $(this).val() }, function(){});
    });
});

If you can help me please, i will be really grateful.