How to convert the following Chrome extension to Manifest v3?

I want to migrate an extension to the new manifest vesion but I am unable to convert the following files from manifest v2 to manifest v3

manifest.json

{ "manifest_version": 2, "name": "Notetaking", "description": "Plugin to take notes in your browser.", "version": "1.0.0", "icons": { "16": "icons/16x16.png", "48": "icons/48x48.png", "128": "icons/128x128.png" }, "background": { "scripts": [ "background.js" ] }, "browser_action": { "default_icon": { "48": "icons/48x48.png", "128": "icons/128x128.png" }, "default_title": "Notetaking", "default_popup": "popup.html" }, "permissions": ["storage"] }

backgroun.js

//We are listening for someone who connects here chrome.extension.onConnect.addListener(function(port) { //Once they disconnect we know that the popup was closed port.onDisconnect.addListener(function() { //You can do what you want here :) }); });

popup.js

//We connect to background.js, that's listenning for new connections, so that the knows when we close the popup var port = chrome.extension.connect({name: "SNT"}); //When we're ready... :) $(document).ready( function() { //We try to retrieve the information stored chrome.storage.local.get('SNT', function(items) { //We insert the information we've received, even if there's none $("#SNT").text(items.SNT); }); //Every time we press a key, we save the information to storage $("#SNT").bind('keyup', function() { chrome.storage.local.set({ 'SNT': $(this).val() }, function(){}); }); });

If you can help me please, i will be really grateful.