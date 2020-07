How to convert PHP array

Hello! I have this array:

Array ( [0] => Array ( [0] => AAA [1] => BBB [2] => CCC [3] => 2020-01-22 ) [1] => Array ( [0] => QQQ [1] => AAA [2] => ZZZ [3] => 2020-01-22 ) [2] => Array ( [0] => AAA [1] => BBB [2] => CCC [3] => 2020-02-28 ) [3] => Array ( [0] => AAA [1] => BBB [2] => CCC [3] => 2020-02-28 ) [4] => Array ( [0] => QQQ [1] => AAA [2] => ZZZ [3] => 2020-02-28 ) [5] => Array ( [0] => EEE [1] => DDD [2] => CCC [3] => 2020-02-28 ) )

How with PHP i can convert it to:

Array ( [0] => Array ( [0] => AAA [1] => BBB [2] => CCC [3] => Array ( [0] => 2020-01-22 [1] => 2020-02-28 ) ) [1] => Array ( [0] => QQQ [1] => AAA [2] => ZZZ [3] => Array ( [0] => 2020-01-22 [1] => 2020-02-28 ) ) [2] => Array ( [0] => EEE [1] => DDD [2] => CCC [3] => Array ( [0] => 2020-02-28 ) ) )

So i would group by first 3 values and make another array inside with unique dates from it